The Australian lifestyle company, putting people and planet first, while creating products even Hollywood stars are racing to get their hands on.

Haven’t heard of them yet? You will. At just one year old, this award-winning sustainable and ethical Aussie lifestyle brand, Elkie & Ark, is gaining attention around the world.

Not just for its stunning, slow-living and stylish products whose impeccable quality and indulgent textures grace homes and hotels, from Hollywood to Byron Bay; but for its dogged commitment to reducing waste, water use, removing harmful chemicals from our ecosystems and fighting human rights at every step along the way.

As they bring some of the first organic linen bedding and clothing to Australian shores, to pair with their coveted fairtrade organic cotton and all Australian wool products, Elkie & Ark are bent on creating the very best products - while doing business in a very different way.

Interestingly, the founders don’t come from backgrounds in textiles. Rather they’ve spent their careers travelling the world’s hotels and they know what quality means. What they couldn’t find, was the best quality that was made to last and just as affordable than many lesser quality products – but was putting its profits into sustainable farming, production, transparency and the wages and treatment of workers and farmers and putting what remains into charities to help stop health, environmental crisis relief and anti-trafficking.

Trying to holistically solve the issues that many of our textile ‘buy and dump’ and unintentional culture of harm that perpetuates the industry. Not just through charity, but intrinsically through how they do business every day.

Today, at just over one year old, the company is breaking new grounds in foregoing profits to support teaching of sustainable farming practices, that can use up to 90% less water. Supporting all-Australian supply chains from farm to finished product – an incredibly rare feat in a country that ships 99% of its cotton overseas and 95% of all wool, destined for caustic cleaning processes before it is most often spun overseas. Australia lost the technology to spin fine cottons many years ago - as well as farmers and workers in India and overseas.

This is also why Elkie & Ark believe it is imperative that businesses start being honest and transparent about the thousands of people, the land, water resources and communities who are behind almost everything we buy. Even for ‘Australian Made’ labelled product, many of the workers who farm or create so much of the products, are most often overseas.

Elkie & Ark also helps to fund seed banks to fight back at expensive, GMO seeds that are crippling farmers. Removing toxic pesticides and chemicals from harming animals and people and recycling, upcycling and reusing water, electricity and waste wherever they can.

“Our packaging is upcycled from factory waste. What we don’t use, goes on to be used in stuffing for pillows or quilts. Some of our factories are run off biomass waste, we recycle waste and because we farm organically, even our raw fibre waste goes on to be used as animal feed. We were told we couldn’t ship without plastic - but we do. And we do it carbon-neutrally too.”

Elkie & Ark use only certified organic, Fairtrade cotton and organic flax linen which means their products aren’t just sustainable, but they are fighting against child labour, paying fair wages and prices and even funding scholarships for worker’s children to go to school. To top it off, while paying five times or more back to the workers than they would supplying standard goods, in their first year, they’ve put 100% of profits back to women’s critical relief project, anti-trafficking and health charities around the world.

“We don’t like to call this charity” says Founder Anna, “it’s simply how we believe sustainable business should be.”

Founding partner Anna has spent her life working in sustainability and have worked with at-risk communities both here in Australia and around the world to figure out what really works to create change.

When they saw everything going on in textile supply chains and realised how little so many brands knew about what went on – the Baptist Aid World Fashion reports that only 7% of Australian companies have any idea where their raw materials have come from. This had to change.

The end results are products of a quality, softness and feel customers simply haven’t found before. The most covetable, indulgent and affordable products, as the Founders say, “made for Sundays… for slow living and sleeping in”.

The business itself is based on an the emerging, slower, minimal way of living. Encouraging customers to buy selectively and buy products that they will keep for seasons. They refuse to do any products that would end up in next year’s landfill.

This year, after two years of vetting suppliers to find organic flax linen that lived up to their strict sustainability and ‘no-tox’ standards, they are finally bringing 100% pure, certified organic flax linen bed linen and clothes to the Australian market.

Not only are they using world’s most sustainable fabric (up there alongside organic hemp as assessed across land, water, emissions and toxicity to ecosystems and people) but they are trying to do everything in the most sustainable ways.

You know they are serious about their commitment when the Founders set up new offices and warehouse, they even sourced almost every piece of furniture second hand and made sure their energy was coming from renewable sources too.

The end products are indulgent, crisp and beautiful. With that crumpled, raw Kinfolk appeal. Their range offers stark deep greys, brilliant whites, natural coastal off-whites and dark navy blues and includes stunning bed linen, flattering, fun summer shorts and robes that in a few seconds of trying them on I can see why they are snapped up by anyone who comes near.

Today, Elkie & Ark are expanding their range of products for sustainable, ethical and natural living, and selling out around the world (in fact, their best-selling bed linen was so popular they sold out twice in one year and customers return time and again to buy more).

Changing the status quo is a tough and ongoing process but one that as a business, we know we can start to change. By taking responsibility for all the people, communities and ecosystems along our supply chain, regardless of where they live or how distant we are, we are creating the change that we want to see. We are dedicated to making the necessary changes to sustain a global community.

Says Dorling, “We know we can’t get everything right – but we are constantly looking to improve, to try to make sure we have as much clarity as we can over our supply chains and to do all we can to prove that we can do it simply, so much better”

Most of all, as their products sell out around the world, it is clear they have achieved one thing. To prove that with a whole lot more care, they can create products that send customers racing back for more.

