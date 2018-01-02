This Season Of 'The Bachelor' Is 13.79 Percent Laurens

We’ve entered that time of year when we all tune in to “The Bachelor” to watch impossibly attractive women vie for the affections of one man. And this time around, a lot of those women seem to be named Lauren.

Paul Hebert via Getty Images

Season 22 of ABC’s “The Bachelor” features Arie Luyendyk as the man-prize these Laurens (and others) are fighting for. If you don’t remember Luyendyk, it’s because he hasn’t been in anything related to Bachelor Nation since his debut in 2012 ― which is basically a millennium ago when you consider the sheer volume of detox teas and subscription boxes shilled by his peers in the interim.

Lou Rocco via Getty Images

Luyendyk began Monday night with 29 women looking to win his love. Somehow, a whopping four of them, or 13.79 percent, were named Lauren. And nearly half of those 29 (including three of the Laurens!) were extremely blonde:

How will the Bachelor ever choose which Blonde Ombre Woman to make his wIFE????? pic.twitter.com/JgmIFMbmIS — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 1, 2018

As you might imagine, fans and hate-watchers of the show came together on social media to discuss the abundance of Laurens in Luyendyk’s dating pool:

the laurens when another lauren walks into the house #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rTRfI52kw1 — The Bachelor Diaries (@thebachdiaries) January 2, 2018

Ok, this Bachelor season has the most beautiful 25 girls ever. I don’t remember any of their names, so I’ll call them all Lauren 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Ashley Brewer (@abc7ashley) January 2, 2018

last bachelorette season: first black bachelorette!

this bachelor season: literally four contestants named Lauren — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) January 2, 2018

YOU GET A LAUREN, YOU GET A LAUREN, YOU ALL GET A LAUREN! #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/91WskwZG3f — Reagan Arnold (@reag92) January 2, 2018

Gotta be horrible to get to #TheBachelor house and see that there's someone there with the same first name as you.

"Lauren will you accept this rose? Oh, sorry I meant Lauren 'B' 😬" — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 2, 2018

The chances of someone being personally victimized by a Lauren this season are high. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/AYWSpUWagX — Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) January 2, 2018

Feeling personally victimized The Bachelor didn’t cast me as the fifth Lauren — Lauren Elizabeth (@LaurenElizabeth) January 2, 2018

“Lauren, can I borrow you for a second?” Four stand up. Sit down, be humble #firstimpression🌹 #thebachelor — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) January 2, 2018

Well if Ari ends up with all 4 Lauren’s in the fantasy suites...at least he won’t accidentally call any of them the wrong name. #Bachelor — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) January 2, 2018

If you are an American woman named Lauren, there is a 28% chance that you will at some point appear on #TheBachelor — Molly Fitzpatrick (@mollyfitz) January 2, 2018

All these Lauren’s showing up to the bachelor house like no I’m Lauren no I’m lauren pic.twitter.com/wQUWAqoiKe — Jamie Silver (@jamiesilver96) January 2, 2018

The Bachelor, also called “OH MY GOD YOURE LAUREN TOO!!?” #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/SSWyLcTsSN — Taryn Arnold (@Thetarynarnold) January 2, 2018

Unfortunately ― SPOILER ― 33-year-old Louisiana native Lauren J. has already been knocked off, so as of this writing, we’re down to three Laurens.

For now, we can hope that the Laurens make it to the final three, or that they band together to take down Bachelor Nation from the inside. Perhaps 2018 will be the year of the Lauren Insurrection... THAT would really shake things up.