The Backstreet Boys Dressed As the Spice Girls Are Larger Than Life

The Backstreet Boys are apparently wannabe members of the Spice Girls.

On their recurring cruise (yes, there is a literal Backstreet Boys Cruise), the iconic boy band came on stage during Tuesday night’s performance donning some spicy outfits.

Nick Carter was dressed as Emma Bunton’s Baby Spice, AJ McLean was Melanie Brown’s Scary Spice, Kevin Richardson was Victoria Beckham’s Posh Spice, Howie Dorough was Geri Halliwell’s Ginger Spice and Brian Littrell was Melanie Chisholm’s Sporty Spice.

Confused? Same here. Enthralled? Also same.

The Boys reportedly sang the Girls’ hits “Wannabe” and “Say You’ll Be There,” followed by other girl power anthems like No Doubt’s “Just A Girl,” Pink’s “Raise Your Glass” and Britney Spears’ “Oops!... I Did It Again.” Throwback Tuesday, much?!

According to Instagram, the inspiration behind the nostalgia-inducing outfits was to celebrate “all of the girl power that’s kept us going for 25 years.”