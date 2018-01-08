As a child, when I went to the movie theatre there would usually be a double feature. You could see two movies, sometimes a western or a comedy and something else. Usually when I would walk into the darkened auditorium, it would be in the middle of the movie. So, you would have to sit through the first movie, watch the second movie and then watch the screening again of the first movie until you got to the frame where you walked initially walked to watch.

Invariably, walking in on the middle of the movie always felt disorienting. You had to focus on what was happening and work hard on understanding the story, and how it developed.

This is the first Sunday of Epiphany in this new church year. This is also the season when we celebrate the birth of Jesus, and the gift of new light which has come to banish the darkness that we experience in the world.

Here, we are at the beginning of the story regarding Jesus’ ministry. Previously, we celebrated the birth of Jesus in the manger, in the city of Bethlehem. We don’t know very much at all regarding Jesus’ childhood. The Apocrypha or the inter-testament writings give us more of an insight. There are descriptions of the boy Jesus The Infancy Gospel of Jesus reports:

“ II. 1 This little child Jesus when he was five years old was playing at the ford of a brook: and he gathered together the waters that flowed there into pools, and made them straightway clean, and commanded them by his word alone. 2 And having made soft clay, he fashioned there of twelve sparrows. And it was the Sabbath when he did these things (or made them). And there were also many other little children playing with him.

3 And a certain Jew when he saw what Jesus did, playing upon the Sabbath day, departed straightway and told his father Joseph: Lo, thy child is at the brook, and he hath taken clay and fashioned twelve little birds, and hath polluted the Sabbath day. 4 And Joseph came to the place and saw: and cried out to him, saying: Wherefore doest thou these things on the Sabbath, which it is not lawful to do? But Jesus clapped his hands together and cried out to the sparrows and said to them: Go! and the sparrows took their flight and went away chirping. 5 And when the Jews saw it they were amazed, and departed and told their chief men that which they had seen Jesus do.

IV. 1 After that again he went through the village, and a child ran and dashed against his shoulder. And Jesus was provoked and said unto him: Thou shalt not finish thy course (lit. go all thy way). And immediately he fell down and died. The Infancy Gospel of Thomas - The Gnosis Archive

gnosis.org/library/inftoma.htm

This is hardly the description of an angelic being.

The Gospel writer, Mark, in contrast to Matthew and Luke, completely skipped the birth narrative Of Jesus. Like walking into the middle of a movie, the reader must negotiate and familiarize them-self with the Advent of Jesus.

The baptism of Jesus introduces us to John the Baptist. Here we have an itinerant preacher proclaiming a baptism of repentance and the forgiveness of sins. He’s described as wearing clothing of camel’s hair, with a leather belt around his waist, and he ate locust and wild honey.

John the Baptist presented as a desert hermit, a sort of aesthetic. Once again, we don’t know much about him. There is speculation that he was aware of a first century CE sectarian group known as the Essenes. This group inhabited remote arid regions and practiced strict ritualistic practices, including cleansing bathing rituals. They wanted to emphasize the light of faith that banishes the darkness.

Jesus baptism signifies that the beginning of his ministry is divinely sanctioned. Mark lets us know:

“And a voice came from heaven. You are my son, whom I love, with you I am well pleased. “(Mark 1: 11)

Jesus will start his public ministry. We, as readers of the Gospel, know where the story will lead. There will be teachings, parables, miracles, the calling of the disciples. There will be the wedding at Cana and the feeding of the five thousand. Eventually there will be a trial, a crucifixion and a resurrection.

The story of salvation leads from the Crèche to the Cross and then to the Risen Christ.

The beginning of a story is terribly important in getting the listener to pay attention and to grab one’s interest.

Consider the movie by Stephen Spielberg “Saving Private Ryan “. The first forty minutes documenting the gruesome battle of Omaha Beach during World War II clearly tells you, foreshadows for you, the heroism that you will see with the Tom Hanks Captain John Miller character and others as they pursue to rescue Private James Ryan in the film.

Conversely, the beginning wide angle opening shot of Robert Wise’s “The Sound Of Music “with Julie Andrews spinning and singing on as hilltop in the Austrian Alps also clearly describes what you subsequently will learn about Maria and the Von Trapp family.

Both of these true stories point to greater truths of loyalty, bravery, the celebration of family and the struggle for freedom and the escape from tyranny.

The Biblical story also highlights the escape from bondage to freedom. Moses is introduced to us initially as being a baby found by Pharaoh’s daughter, who grows up in Pharaoh’s court and who murders an Egyptian soldier and who goes on to lead the Hebrew people out of slavery.

Mary Magdalene and Mary, the mother of Jesus and James ,are introduced to us in this Gospel. What is very significant is that in Mark’s Gospel, the first Gospel by the way, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome were the first witnesses to the Resurrection of Jesus.

The beginning of the story sets the theme, establishes the pace and development of the plot and of the characters. There is also the hint of the truths that will be explained in the course of the story telling.

The Biblical story invites us to think and reflect upon our own story of faith. Were you always a believer in Jesus? Were you raised in a church family? Was Christian faith a gradual or continual spiritual development? Did you have a pivotal transformational conversion experience like the Apostle Paul on the road to Damascus? Maybe you had none of these experiences. If that is your situation, you are not alone. Increasingly now, we are seeing the growing number of Nones- those who are not affiliated with any religious tradition.

“22 percent of all adult Americans now fall into the Nones category, second in “affiliation” only to evangelical Protestants (25.4 percent). The growth of the Nones is even more pronounced among young adult millennials, 35 percent of whom are now religiously unaffiliated.” American "Nones" on the Rise - Religious Literacy Project Harvard...https://rlp.hds.harvard.edu/news/american-nones-rise

This is a vastly different development than saying “ I’ve always been a member of The United Church of Christ or that I used to be Catholic or Lutheran before I joined The United Church Of Christ” .

Again, the stories of our faith development can take turns and go in many different directions.

Narrative therapy states that if you don’t like the story or the narrative about your life, you have the ability to change or re-write the narrative of the story. Michael White, David Epson and others vigorously argued that individuals are the authors of their own life stories, and so therefore, we have the ability to change the meaning of our stories.

I believe that the same principle applies to our story of faith. We are beginning a new year- twelve months lie ahead with a blank slate that await the stories that we will write. Will we write tales of learning more how God, in the person of Jesus, is alive in our lives? Will we write how we have learned more about God’s love, compassion and forgiveness? Will we document how we can become faithful followers of Jesus and how we can live more fully the message of transformation brought forth by the Kingdom of God among us?

Living a life of faith is being able to experience the story from the beginning through the middle and to the end. When you walk into the middle of a story, you can be confused. However, when you have fellow companions, pilgrims belonging to a community of faith like ours, then we can walk together to better explain and understand the story, apply it to our lives and make it our own.

May our journey of faith this year and beyond make the story of Jesus even more meaningful and trans-formative for all of us, We pray in Jesus’ name.