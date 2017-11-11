The benefits of Playdoh, Learn colors and Surprise Eggs videos for new Generation Kids

The benefits of Playdoh are numerous and kids of all ages have much to gain by Playingdoh. It is like an Exercise which includes squashing, rolling, flattening that develop children’s muscles. These Proactive activities encourage skills like writing holding a pencil, eating with spoon, cutting with a scissors, using a tweezers and use finger freely.

squashing and rolling a piece of Playdoh with hand is very calming and soothing that is proving a way of easing tension, releasing extra energy, improving focus and emotions and concentration as well.

Apart from the Exercise and Activities it also increases the Imagination and Creativity. During Playdoh, children have to design various things that develop their creativity and while designing there will be also improvement in the imagination power of Kids.

There is a variety of materials and activities is available in the Playdoh play can enhance hand-eye co-ordination of children.

Allow your Kids to slow down and play, using a range of their senses and skills. Encourage your Kids to describe what they are doing while they play make them responsive to social environment and more catching.

Children’s mind is highly active during their early ages. It is very easy for them to learn basic things at that time. But the real problem is that they cannot pay attention to what you will try to teach them. Things like Recognizing colors, numbers etc is needed to teach them so, they can differentiate things and communicate easily. Playing time is the most efficient time of any children when they are attentive and this is the best time of learning for them. Engaging your children in Playdoh and teach them to learn colors with Doh materials is a great fun way to learn colors for children.

In a Research, it is prove that what the toddlers hear and see, affects their mind more in comparison with what they have been taught. Visual works better for kids than verbal. There is much more for your child in any kid video to learn and imagine. They understand it faster, they obsessed with videos and the contents of video occupy their mind genuinely. The surprise egg videos making toddler to get addicted and they can spend hours of time watching these videos on youtube.