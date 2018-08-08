ENTERTAINMENT
The Best And Most Lavish Looks From The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Premiere

The historic night was a massive celebration of the Asian community.
By Jenna Amatulli

The Hollywood premiere for “Crazy Rich Asians” was Tuesday night, and it did not disappoint.

While star Constance Wu dazzled in couture by Ralph & Russo, many cast members wore garments that reflected the film’s setting: Singapore.

The highly anticipated film based on the book of the same name by Kevin Kwan was filmed more than a year ago in Singapore and Malaysia. Many of the actors involved in the film could not help but reflect on the significance of it for the Asian community and were emotional on the jade-colored carpet:

“Crazy Rich Asians” follows Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American economics professor who embarks on a trip to her boyfriend Nick Young’s hometown of Singapore to meet his family. What she doesn’t know is that her boyfriend’s family is insanely rich. There’s lots of drama, gorgeous jewels and, of course, lots of money. 

You can watch the full trailer here and above. The film is set to be released in the U.S. on Aug. 15.

Here were some of our favorite looks from the premiere:

Actress Constance Wu&nbsp;
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Actress Constance Wu 
Actor Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Actor Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo
Actress Michelle Yeoh
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Actress Michelle Yeoh
Actor Daniel Dae Kim
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Actor Daniel Dae Kim
Writer and performer Selena Tan
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Writer and performer Selena Tan
Actress Janice Koh
Michael Tran via Getty Images
Actress Janice Koh
Actress&nbsp;Gemma Chan
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Actress Gemma Chan
Actress&nbsp;Fiona Xie
Michael Tran via Getty Images
Actress Fiona Xie
Actress&nbsp;Constance Lau
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Actress Constance Lau
Actress&nbsp;Amy Cheng
Michael Tran via Getty Images
Actress Amy Cheng
Actor&nbsp;Nico Santos
Michael Tran via Getty Images
Actor Nico Santos
Actress&nbsp;Ming-Na Wen
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Actress Ming-Na Wen
Actress Kris Aquino (right) and her son actor Bimby Aquino Yap
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Actress Kris Aquino (right) and her son actor Bimby Aquino Yap
Actress and rapper Awkwafina
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Actress and rapper Awkwafina
Actress Jae Suh Park and actor Randall Park
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Actress Jae Suh Park and actor Randall Park

 

 
