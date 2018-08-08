The Best And Most Lavish Looks From The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Premiere

The Hollywood premiere for “Crazy Rich Asians” was Tuesday night, and it did not disappoint.
While star Constance Wu dazzled in couture by Ralph & Russo, many cast members wore garments that reflected the film’s setting: Singapore.
The highly anticipated film based on the book of the same name by Kevin Kwan was filmed more than a year ago in Singapore and Malaysia. Many of the actors involved in the film could not help but reflect on the significance of it for the Asian community and were emotional on the jade-colored carpet:
“Crazy Rich Asians” follows Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American economics professor who embarks on a trip to her boyfriend Nick Young’s hometown of Singapore to meet his family. What she doesn’t know is that her boyfriend’s family is insanely rich. There’s lots of drama, gorgeous jewels and, of course, lots of money.
You can watch the full trailer here and above. The film is set to be released in the U.S. on Aug. 15.
Here were some of our favorite looks from the premiere: