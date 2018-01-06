The Best Apps for Bloggers

Being a blogger is not an easy feat in 2018. There is a lot of competition and the internet is saturated with original content. It’s important to be on your game and with all the technology available to us in 2017, it’s also easier than ever.

There are so many ways to make your mark on the internet, whether you’re a traditional blogger or just focus on Instagram, there are a ton of ways to improve your content and stay on top of trends.

Whether you’re an iPhone user, rely on your iPad, or love your Android, there are so many apps out there to help you be the best social media influencer you can be!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaCqIxyHTjR/?taken-by=bribrilukes

1. Google Analytics: No one should be obsessed with numbers and analytics when it comes to their blog (because we blog for the love of it, right?) but numbers are important if your blog is your business. Having the Google Analytics app on your phone can help you keep track on the go. It can also be helpful if you’re at a casual meeting and need to reference something. It’s a must!

2. Bloglovin: If you haven’t heard of Bloglovin yet, you need to go sign up right now. Bloglovin is a website that houses your favorite blogs in a sleek looking newsfeed, and allows you to catch up daily. They also have a lot of original content and so much more fun stuff. Having the Bloglovin app on your phone makes it easy to catch up with your favorite bloggers! You can even publish original content on the go!

3. Planoly: This is a MUST HAVE for everyone, whether you’re a blogger or Instagrammer. Planoly allows you to plan out your Instagram posts, whether it’s a single or gallery post. You can even plan out your Instagram stories! They have a desktop manager as well which is so handy when you’re planning all your social content. It’s a nice way to plan out sponsored content, and see how a photo will look in your feed.

4. Mailchimp: One of the most important aspects (people say) is having an email list. It’s the one thing that truly belongs to you *besides your content*. Planning out emails are easiest with Mailchimp and it’s even better that they have an easy to use app. If you’re on a trip or forgot to schedule an email, planning one out on the app is a lifesaver. You can also check analytics of past emails on the app as well.

5. Photo Editing Apps: There are so many photo editing apps on the market it can be hard to keep track. Vsco is a popular one as well as Colorstory so use whatever fits your lifestyle. Also having Instasize handy is a good idea too — resizing photos to fit your feed can add to the aesthetic.