The Best Beauty Services in New York City in 2018

If you live in the big apple, you can’t help but notice that beautiful people are everywhere.

It’s the model on the 4 train who is rushing to a casting, the actor filming a scene on Park Avenue or even, the foreign beauty on vacation in Times Square who catches your eye. I was curious to know what all these beautiful people were doing behind the scenes to maintain their beauty so, I spoke with models, actors and public figures. They shared their best kept beauty secrets and referred me to the best beauty services in New York City!

Please note that I am in no way affiliated of sponsored by any of the companies listed below. The thoughts and opinions depicted are that of my own.

1. Ultherapy with Dr. Norman Rowe, M.D.

I’ve always thought skin tightening was a myth or involved an elaborate surgical procedure but in a recent interview, Christie Brinkley raved about her results from the non-surgical face lift, Ultherapy. Naturally, I had to test it out for myself.

Courtesy of Rowe Plastic Surgery Dr. Norman Rowe

Dr. Norman Rowe’s practice is one of the most trusted for non-surgical and surgical procedures in Manhattan. Many have dubbed it as the best skin tightening practice in all of New York City. Naturally, I scheduled a consultation. Dr. Rowe met with me, patiently listened to my concerns and after an assessment, advised me of the best non-surgical method to address my problem areas which were my jawline and chin. He explained that Ultherapy is performed by a Ulthera laser being placed on top of the skin. The laser melts 25% of the fat and promotes natural collagen over time. It also maintains the elasticity of the skin. Full effects of the procedure can be seen after 6 months.

The Procedure

For my first appointment, I was introduced to Melissa, the registered nurse who would be performing my procedure. I was a bit nervous but she explained how the laser worked and allowed me to ask her a million questions until I felt absolutely comfortable.

When she placed the laser on my chin at first, I felt a deep penetrating heat on my skin then, I felt little jolts of electricity shooting through layers of my skin. She advised that the little electric shocks through my skin are what promote collagen. I will admit, there were times it was uncomfortable but Melissa reminded me that these jolts which I felt confirmed that the laser was doing its job to promote collagen and before I knew it, the procedure was completed. The entire session lasted about two and a half hours.

Courtesy of Rowe Plastic Surgery Actual patient pictured above

Did it work?

YES! I am absolutely thrilled with my results. I saw a definitive change in my jawline and chin area. I am happy to say my overall skin appears tighter and more refined. In addition, Dr. Norman Rowe and his staff made the procedure an effortless success. This is an excellent option for anyone looking to lose a little fat non-surgically and create brand new collagen because as we all know, aging escapes no one!

2. Babylights are the new Highlights

There are a million hairstylists in New York City. Choosing the best was a difficult task. After doing some online and social media research I found Carlos Gonzales of Chris Chase Salon.

Chris Chase Salon

Upon entering the Chris Chase Salon you are greeted by deep plum walls, brilliant white floors and can’t help but notice a jaw dropping, dramatic crystal chandelier that makes you say “wow” out loud. It has the sophisticated and elegant feel of a European atelier.

Carlos Gonzales @carloslivesinhair To make an appointment with Carlos Gonzales (323) 528-3097

Carlos Gonzales, my hairstylist, met me in the waiting area. He graciously offered me coffee, tea or a glass of wine/rose and proceeded to bring over style books. These books consisted of color and we began our in-depth consultation. What I loved about Carlos is that he was very focused on the result of my hair and shared his opinion to complement my vision. My main concern was the longevity of my highlights because with my current travel schedule, time is of the essence. Another concern was the overall look of my highlights, I expressed I wanted it to look as natural as possible. He listened to those concerns and suggested Babylights which I had never heard of before.

What are Babylights?

Babylights are fine highlights created by using very small sections of hair. The application process is the same as regular highlights, the difference is the amount of hair in each foil and the separation between them. Because babylights use a smaller amount of hair in each fold and as well as smaller separations between foils, the highlights blend with the base color and creates a more natural look!

After he carefully applied the babylights, he spoke to me about the proper after care of Babylights. While I have had many hair services done before, Carlos was the only stylist that took time to educate me on hair care methods to do at home or on the go. He also took extra time to explain what treatments I might want to start doing to maintain better hair quality.

After the foils were removed, he proceeded to examine my face and ask about my styling techniques. The cut he chose was based on the frame of my face and styling techniques. We ended the service with a hair treatment and the perfect blow dry.

Carlos Gonzales @carloslivesinhair

3. The Best Facial in New York City

Living in New York City, the environment has had a significant affect on my skin. Battling the ever changing weather and pollution elements in addition to the daily skin debacles is quite a handful. After being frustrated with my skin, I spent a month visiting various spas in search of the perfect facial. After six spa visits, yes six, I found Pretty Please. This chic spa is nestled on Broadway Ave and is owned and operated by Jennifer Rasa. I initially loved them for two reasons: they offer customized facials based on your skin type and they use Eminence skin care products which I have heard amazing things about.

Eminence Skin Care Exclusively at Pretty Please NYC

The Facial

From the moment you walk into their spa, the decor and atmosphere evoke a calmness within you. My aesthetician was Jennifer Anne Paulick. She began our session with a consultation during which she asked specific questions about my skin as well as my desired results. Based on that information, she performed a facial that was customized for my skin’s needs, more specifically, the Triple Layer Facial.

Jennifer ‘Anne’ Paulick (left), Pretty Please NYC (middle), Jennifer Rasa (right)