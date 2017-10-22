After a seven year career in street photography, I think I’ve finally come to a conclusion as to the best camera for street photography - the Ricoh GR. Of course, you may disagree. Yet, for me, this is the camera that came the closest to perfect. Why? Certainly the legendary tack-sharp 28mm fixed focal lens nears the top of the list of reasons. Although, it may well be the lightening fast hybrid focus system on the GR Digital IV that really made me fall in love with this camera. This fast focus coupled with a small sensor (great depth of field) made for capturing moments with zero shutter lag. Zero. Later models still allow for “snap focus”, but you must set your distance ahead of time. The camera is also light, discreet, relatively inexpensive and solidly built. It’s a reliable workhorse. All the images in this post were taken with the Ricoh GR digital IV. Over the years I’ve used a lot of other cameras (Leica M’s, Leica compacts, Leica X, Fujifilm X series, Rollei 35, Hasselblad 500, Sony RX, Olympus, Panasonic, etc.) Yet, I always returned to the Ricoh. Always. The other good camera for street is a Leica M, undoubtedly, but they are heavy, less discreet, and unnecessarily expensive (especially in the digital age when one tends to replace a camera every few years). So, if you’re looking for a great camera to begin street photography, I’d wholeheartedly recommend the Ricoh GR series. Best of luck!