04/03/2018 01:36 pm ET

18 Of The Best Bedside Lamps Under $50

Spruce up your bedroom on a budget.
By Amanda Pena

Your bedroom can be one of the most neglected rooms in your home, but it’s not on purpose. You usually focus your design energy on making more public rooms like the dining room, living space, and kitchen guest-friendly, but that means your most sacred space is reserved last.

Little embellishments like an inexpensive bedside table, the addition of new bedding, or swapping in a new bedside lamp can make all the difference when it comes to sprucing up your bedroom on a budget.

If you’re looking to brighten up your oasis without lightening your wallet, below are 18 of the best bedside lamps for under $50:

  • 1 22in Poly Ceramic Table Lamp
    TJ Maxx
    Get it at T.J. Maxx.
  • 2 Redford Table Lamp
    TJ Maxx
    Get it at T.J. Maxx.
  • 3 21in Glass Task Lamp
    TJ Maxx
    Get it at T.J. Maxx.
  • 4 Wayking Table Lamp
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 5 ZEEFO Bedside Table Lamp
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 6 Normande Lighting 16 in. Table Lamp
    Hayneedle
    Get it at Hayneedle.
  • 7 Shiloh Table Lamp Espresso
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 8 Stick Table Lamp with Single Outlet Brass Finish
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 9 Little Neck 21" Table Lamp
    Wayfair
    Get it at Wayfair.
  • 10 Torin Task Lamp
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 11 Baiter Table Lamp Gray Wire
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 12 21.5in Ceramic And Wood Table Lamp
    TJ Maxx
    Get it at T.J. Maxx.
  • 13 Percival 16.5" Table Lamp
    Wayfair
    Get it at Wayfair.
  • 14 Pietra 9" Table Lamp
    Wayfair
    Get it at Wayfair.
  • 15 Metal Tapered Table Lamp Touch Control Gold
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 16 Pharmacist Task Lamp
    Target
    Get it at Target.
  • 17 21.75in Irredescent Art Glass Table Lamp
    TJ Maxx
    Get it at T.J. Maxx.
  • 18 Turned Table Lamp with Touch On/Off
    Target
    Get it at Target.

