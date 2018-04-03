Your bedroom can be one of the most neglected rooms in your home, but it’s not on purpose. You usually focus your design energy on making more public rooms like the dining room, living space, and kitchen guest-friendly, but that means your most sacred space is reserved last.

Little embellishments like an inexpensive bedside table, the addition of new bedding, or swapping in a new bedside lamp can make all the difference when it comes to sprucing up your bedroom on a budget.

If you’re looking to brighten up your oasis without lightening your wallet, below are 18 of the best bedside lamps for under $50: