The Best Comic Strip Ever: Calvin & Hobbes

Among my heroes is Bill Watterson. I have never met him. I don’t expect to. He is the cartoonist who drew the Calvin & Hobbes comic strip. Or he was. The reason I admire him is he was willing to walk away. He retired at the peak of his popularity.

He also never commercialized his creation. Even though he could have made millions from licensing his images for merchandise, he preferred to keep the beloved characters pure. (The various stickers you can buy are not approved by the artist, nor authentic to his spirit. Calvin is mischievous, but he shouldn’t be shown peeing with a smirk.)

Calvin & Hobbes, with its allusion to great philosophers whose opinions were less than enthusiastic about our fate, depicted a boy and his tiger. When they were alone, the stuffed animal was fully alive. They had the adventures that kids and their sidekicks, imagined and real, have and yearn to continue, as well as the bouts of boredom and anxieties about parents, teachers, and bullies. Their personalities were both innocent and subversive, as childhood is in its ideal form. The simple portrayal shows feeling convincingly, within a context realized with a few lines — for example, Calvin’s excitement about summer vacation and the first snow. His father is not highly involved; his mother is earnest but exasperated. Hobbes sometimes has to go into the washing machine, from which he emerges proud of his shiny coat. There is a little girl, Susie Derkins, and she and Calvin are locked in the youthful, mutual, perpetual torment of boys and girls. The cast is fewer than the Peanuts Gang. The attitude is less snarky than Berkeley Breathed’s Bloom County. People perceive the Midwestern sensibility of Watterson, who is from Chagrin Falls, a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio.

I was reminded of the genius of Watterson when I saw an old paperback copy of one of his collections. “Genius” is overused. It’s appropriate in this instance. As I leafed through the book I came across, I saw how well, unlike some funny papers, it has held up over time. Perhaps now the internet would intrude in reality, but I am sure that in Watterson’s world he would have kept it — and cellphones and other devices that have not made growing up any easier — out of the picture. The magic that is communicated is what it means to be a bit lonely, yet to be able to animate your own pal, and then to run around always with company. Almost all of us can identify.

When I was in college, circa mid 1980s, Calvin & Hobbes was just becoming a hit. I was walking down the sidewalk late one night, with a friend who himself was a cartoonist, and we passed a newspaper box. I spent a quarter for the next day’s paper, took it out, opened it to the back of the sports section, laughed out loud, and pitched the periodical. My friend wondered about my behavior, and I introduced him to this touchstone that assured me if Calvin was well then I too would be fine.