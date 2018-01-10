“Love this product. Have tried others but none worked like this one. My son has cracked hands & this is helping him. Using this & his hands don’t hurt like they did.” — Amazon Reviewer

“My hands are severly chapped, flakey and red due to chemo meds that I must take. I’ve tried so many creams, ointments, body butters....you name it. Then someone told me about this stuff, so I thought what the heck. It has sure helped! While it hasn’t gone away completely, it has helped with the flakeyness and redness. I would recommend it.” — Amazon Reviewer

“No pun intended, but, hands down the best hand cream I’ve ever used. Every winter I get small extremely painful cracks at my finger tips. This cream works in well and leaves my hands feeling light and smooth with a very faint fragrance, not greasy and unable to touch anything. Cracks heal quickly. Great product.” — Amazon Reviewer