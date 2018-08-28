11 Of The Best Beauty Buys From Sephora's Insider Sale

It’s a rare treat when your penchant for spending too much on beauty actually pays off, but that’s just what Sephora’s end-of-summer savings event aims to do.
Sephora’s Insider Appreciation Event kicked off early access for Rouge members last week. It opens to VIB and Insider members Thursday, Aug. 30 and lasts through Monday, Sept. 3. That means you get to take advantage of these sweet savings through the Labor Day weekend, along with a ton of other noteworthy Labor Day sales, too.
Beauty obsessives who are Sephora members will receive wallet-friendly discounts up to 20 percent off on their favorite Fenty Beauty finds, lipsticks, hair treatments, serums and more. The discount amount is dependent on your Sephora membership status.
Rouge members (those who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora) already got early access, but can still snag 20 percent off their online purchase with code YESROUGE. VIB members (those who spend $350 a year at Sephora) get 15 percent off with the code YESVIB. And, anyone who’s a Beauty Insider (it’s free and easy to join) can score 10 percent off with code YESINSIDER.
Unfortunately, you can use your discount code online only once, but you can use it in-store at many times as you want, so be sure to check Sephora’s Q&A for the appreciation event for more details.
Almost everything at Sephora is included in the sale, so it’s worth browsing. If you’re overwhelmed with the selection, we have you covered with 11 of our favorite makeup, skincare and haircare items we can’t wait to get our hands on come Aug. 30.
Here, 11 of the best beauty buys from Sephora’s Insider Appreciation Event:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.