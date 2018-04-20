It’s probably the only time of the year when spending too much money on beauty pays.
Sephora’s VIB sale kicked off today and lasts through Monday, April 23. Beauty obsessives will receive wallet-friendly discounts up to 15 percent off on their favorite complexion-matching beauty brands, serums, lipsticks, mascaras and more.
Rouge members (those who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora) already got early access, but can still get 15 percent off with code YAYROUGE. VIB members (those who spend $350 a year at Sephora) get 15 percent off with YAYVIB. And, anyone who’s a Beauty Insider (it’s free and easy to join) can score 10 percent off with code YAYINSIDER.
Almost everything at Sephora is included in the sale, so it’s worth browsing. If you’re overwhelmed with the selection, our editors have you covered. Below, we’ve pulled together 10 makeup and skincare items we can’t wait to get our hands on during this sale.
Here, the best buys from Sephora’s 2018 VIB sale:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.