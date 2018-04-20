HUFFPOST FINDS
04/20/2018 05:23 pm ET

10 Of The Best Beauty Buys From Sephora's VIB Spring Sale

Makeup and skincare worth your time and money.
By Brittany Nims

It’s probably the only time of the year when spending too much money on beauty pays.

Sephora’s VIB sale kicked off today and lasts through Monday, April 23. Beauty obsessives will receive wallet-friendly discounts up to 15 percent off on their favorite complexion-matching beauty brands, serums, lipsticks, mascaras and more.

Rouge members (those who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora) already got early access, but can still get 15 percent off with code YAYROUGE. VIB members (those who spend $350 a year at Sephora) get 15 percent off with YAYVIB. And, anyone who’s a Beauty Insider (it’s free and easy to join) can score 10 percent off with code YAYINSIDER

Almost everything at Sephora is included in the sale, so it’s worth browsing. If you’re overwhelmed with the selection, our editors have you covered. Below, we’ve pulled together 10 makeup and skincare items we can’t wait to get our hands on during this sale.

Here, the best buys from Sephora’s 2018 VIB sale:

  • 1 KUSH High Volume Mascara by Milk Makeup
    Milk Makeup
    This is the newest product launched by the glowy goddesses at Milk Makeup, and we can't wait to get our hands on it. Formulated with nourishing cannabis oil, it'll give you sky hiiiiigh lashes. Get it here.
  • 2 Orchid Youth-Preserving Facial Oil by Herbivore
    Herbivore
    Imagine taking every delicious flower in the world and squeezing it into a bottle. That's how perfect this facial oil smells. I wish this was bottled as a fragrance, because I would wear it every day, but I'll settle for my face smelling like the nectar of the gods instead. Get it here.
  • 3 Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom by Fenty Beauty
    Sephora
    This new addition to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty collection is sure to add some pep to your look. Just dab this oversized puff all over for a light rose-gold shimmer. Get it here.
  • 4 Flex Concealer by Milk Makeup
    Milk Makeup
    The one thing I always have in my beauty bag? This concealer. It's lightweight enough to pair with other cream or powder foundations, and thick enough to wear on its own. When you swipe it on, it appears to almost stretch to your skin, leaving super smooth and soft. Get it here.
  • 5 The Water Cream by Tatcha
    Tatcha
    This mystical water cream is loaded with dewy Japanese botanicals and anti-aging ingredients. It restores skin to its healthy glow and radiance. Get it here
  • 6 Secret Genius Shimmer Mist by Pinrose
    Pinrose
    This twinkly mist is deliciously layered with scents of floral, vanilla and caramel. One whiff, and you'll wish you were dining al-fresco at a cliff-side cafe in Santorini. Get it here
  • 7 NARS Semi-Matte Lipstick in Heat Wave
    NARS Cosmetics
    You can't go wrong with a long-lasting NARS lipstick. We're eyeing this gorgeous dreamy orange shade for summer, aptly called Heat Wave. Get it here
  • 8 Protini Polypeptide Cream by Drunk Elephant
    Drunk Elephant
    This cult-beloved protein cream improves the look and feel of skin, as well as its texture and firmness. But don't listen to us — the reviews speak for themselves. Get it here.
  • 9 Gimme Brow Volumizing Brow Gel by Benefit
    Sephora
    We're loving this new addition to Benefit. It's an easy way to get the appearance of fuller, thicker brows, without looking like you've painted them on. It's perfect for gals with lush brows who just need a little extra umph. Get it here
  • 10 Facial Treatment Masks by SK-II
    Sephora
    If you're looking to splurge on a little skin self-care, these facial masks are the cream of the crop. Formulated with what the brand called “Pitera,” it infuses skin with powerful anti-aging vitamins and minerals that'll leave your skin looking better than it ever has before. Trust us. Get it here.

