The Best Entrepreneurship Advice of the Year

By David Hennessy

We present a roundup of the most popular small business and entrepreneurship articles of 2017. Dive into this list of can’t-miss advice on a variety of important topics that will inform and inspire you.

Here at AllBusiness.com, the majority of our advice articles are written by real entrepreneurs and small business owners just like you—people who not only write about running a small business, but people who actually run their own small business. So our writers bring concrete, real-world insight to the advice they offer. Just like you, they’ve struggled with the all-too-common challenges facing all entrepreneurs and small business owners: securing capital, building a brand, marketing effectively and affordably, hiring the best employees, and winning customer loyalty.

As another year comes to a close, we wanted to share a roundup of our most popular small business and entrepreneurship articles of 2017. In the list below you’ll find can’t-miss advice on a variety of important topics including presenting to investors, training and motivating your team, successfully negotiating an office lease, and much more.

If 2018 is the year you plan to finally take the plunge and start that small business you’ve always dreamed of owning—or you want to take your existing small business to the next level—consider these informative articles required reading to inspire and inform you. Then dive into our massive library of free how-to content to learn even more about the specific topics you want to know more about. And be sure to follow AllBusiness on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for a steady stream of helpful tips all year long.

By YEC. You don’t need a fancy party or getaway to get to know your employees better. Try one of these 11 proven (and low-cost) activities.

By Mike Kappel. As a business owner, you must constantly find new ways to solve problems, increase productivity, and edge out competitors. All it takes is a little creativity and innovation.

By Richard Harroch. The best way to prepare for a job interview is to anticipate—and prepare for—the questions you are most likely to be asked.

By Brian Sutter. Most new startups will fail, but yours doesn’t have to be one of them. If you avoid certain pitfalls, you can increase your odds of success.

By David Hennessy. Running a business can be exhausting and overwhelming at times. Learn tactics to re-energize yourself and reinvigorate your passion for your business.

By Sujan Patel. Your to-don’t list is just as important as your to-do list. Here are eight items that belong on it.

By Gerri Detweiler. Whether you need money advice or help with your digital marketing, these podcasts are a must-listen for anyone who is starting or growing a small business.

By Georgi Todorov. There are countless books and gurus telling you how to manage your time, but which methods really work? These eight tips are tried and tested by some of the nation’s top business execs.

By Brian Sutter. Let’s meet who’s behind the ideas and trends driving small business marketing. Are you following and learning best practices from these experts?

By Brian Sutter. Google Analytics is a powerful marketing tool, yet most small businesses barely scratch the surface of what it’s capable of doing. Here are three ways to get more out of this free tool.

By Richard Harroch. Pitching to investors can be tough, so it’s important to nail your presentation. Learn do’s and don’ts for an investor pitch deck as well as the most important elements it must include.

By YEC. There are many factors that go into developing a great sales team, but the lessons your team keeps top of mind will be traced back to their training. Here is what you need to emphasize right off the bat.

By Brian Sutter. If your small business doesn’t have a website, it may as well not exist. Here’s what your website should offer to provide you and your visitors with the most value.

By YEC. Job candidates need the right soft skills to make sure they will not only fit, but thrive in your corporate culture. Here are some specific skills to look out for.

By Danny Wong. It takes courage to admit you’ve made a mistake in hiring. Here are some tips to keep in mind before you swing the ax.

By Richard Harroch. Office space is one of the largest expenses a growing company incurs. We offer suggestions to help you become more lease-savvy and negotiate a favorable office lease for your startup.

By Brad Shorr. If your business is making too many—or worse, all!—of these common marketing missteps, your campaigns are doomed to fail.

By Megan Totka. If you haven’t added video to your company’s marketing mix, here are reasons why now is the time to push the video play button.

By Brian Sutter. We present five affordable ways to really make a difference in how people experience (and think of) your company.

By FounderSociety. The office of an entrepreneur isn’t complete without the things that help them reach peak productivity—and we’re not talking about a desk and computer.

We hope you enjoyed these informative advice articles and you’re feeling energized and inspired to take your small business to the next level in the New Year. But don’t stop there! We’ve got an enormous library of thousands of how-articles to help you start, grow, and manage a business. Check out the latest expert articles here.

And if you’re a would-be entrepreneur who is finally ready to take the plunge but is still trying to figure out which small business is right for you, a good place to start is The Top 25 Home-Based Business Ideas.

