The Best Entrepreneurship Advice of the Year

01/02/2018 01:28 pm ET

By David Hennessy

We present a roundup of the most popular small business and entrepreneurship articles of 2017. Dive into this list of can’t-miss advice on a variety of important topics that will inform and inspire you.

Here at AllBusiness.com, the majority of our advice articles are written by real entrepreneurs and small business owners just like you—people who not only write about running a small business, but people who actually run their own small business. So our writers bring concrete, real-world insight to the advice they offer. Just like you, they’ve struggled with the all-too-common challenges facing all entrepreneurs and small business owners: securing capital, building a brand, marketing effectively and affordably, hiring the best employees, and winning customer loyalty.

As another year comes to a close, we wanted to share a roundup of our most popular small business and entrepreneurship articles of 2017. In the list below you’ll find can’t-miss advice on a variety of important topics including presenting to investors, training and motivating your team, successfully negotiating an office lease, and much more.

If 2018 is the year you plan to finally take the plunge and start that small business you’ve always dreamed of owning—or you want to take your existing small business to the next level—consider these informative articles required reading to inspire and inform you. Then dive into our massive library of free how-to content to learn even more about the specific topics you want to know more about. And be sure to follow AllBusiness on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for a steady stream of helpful tips all year long.

1. 11 Fun Team-Building Activities That Won’t Break the Bank

By YEC. You don’t need a fancy party or getaway to get to know your employees better. Try one of these 11 proven (and low-cost) activities.

2. 4 Benefits of Innovation in Business

By Mike Kappel. As a business owner, you must constantly find new ways to solve problems, increase productivity, and edge out competitors. All it takes is a little creativity and innovation.

3. The 40 Most Frequently Asked Job Interview Questions

By Richard Harroch. The best way to prepare for a job interview is to anticipate—and prepare for—the questions you are most likely to be asked.

4. 5 Reasons Small Businesses Fail—And How to Avoid Those Fatal Pitfalls

By Brian Sutter. Most new startups will fail, but yours doesn’t have to be one of them. If you avoid certain pitfalls, you can increase your odds of success.

5. Avoid Business Burnout: 10 Real Small Business Owners Share Their Coping Secrets

By David Hennessy. Running a business can be exhausting and overwhelming at times. Learn tactics to re-energize yourself and reinvigorate your passion for your business.

6. The 8 Least Productive Tasks Business Owners Do (And How to Never Do Them Again)

By Sujan Patel. Your to-don’t list is just as important as your to-do list. Here are eight items that belong on it.

7. 10 Business Podcasts Every Entrepreneur Should Be Tuning In To

By Gerri Detweiler. Whether you need money advice or help with your digital marketing, these podcasts are a must-listen for anyone who is starting or growing a small business.

8. Eight Proven Time-Management Tips From Top Business Execs

By Georgi Todorov. There are countless books and gurus telling you how to manage your time, but which methods really work? These eight tips are tried and tested by some of the nation’s top business execs.

9. The 50 Most Influential People in Small Business Marketing

By Brian Sutter. Let’s meet who’s behind the ideas and trends driving small business marketing. Are you following and learning best practices from these experts?

10. 3 Valuable and Underused Reports in Google Analytics That Can Greatly Boost Your Business

By Brian Sutter. Google Analytics is a powerful marketing tool, yet most small businesses barely scratch the surface of what it’s capable of doing. Here are three ways to get more out of this free tool.

11. How to Create a Great Investor Pitch Deck for Startups Seeking Financing

By Richard Harroch. Pitching to investors can be tough, so it’s important to nail your presentation. Learn do’s and don’ts for an investor pitch deck as well as the most important elements it must include.

12. The 9 Most Valuable Lessons You Can Teach Your Sales Team

By YEC. There are many factors that go into developing a great sales team, but the lessons your team keeps top of mind will be traced back to their training. Here is what you need to emphasize right off the bat.

13. Why Every Small Business Needs a Website—Your Company’s Most Valuable Marketing Tool

By Brian Sutter. If your small business doesn’t have a website, it may as well not exist. Here’s what your website should offer to provide you and your visitors with the most value.

14. Fourteen Soft Skills New Hires Need for Success

By YEC. Job candidates need the right soft skills to make sure they will not only fit, but thrive in your corporate culture. Here are some specific skills to look out for.

15. A Difficult Decision: When to Let a Sales Rep Go

By Danny Wong. It takes courage to admit you’ve made a mistake in hiring. Here are some tips to keep in mind before you swing the ax.

16. How to Negotiate the Best Office Lease for Your Startup

By Richard Harroch. Office space is one of the largest expenses a growing company incurs. We offer suggestions to help you become more lease-savvy and negotiate a favorable office lease for your startup.

17. These 5 Mistakes Are Why Your Online Marketing Is Failing

By Brad Shorr. If your business is making too many—or worse, all!—of these common marketing missteps, your campaigns are doomed to fail.

18. 4 Reasons Why Video Is the New Star of Your Small Business Marketing Strategy

By Megan Totka. If you haven’t added video to your company’s marketing mix, here are reasons why now is the time to push the video play button.

19. 5 Low-Cost Ways to Improve Your Customer Experience

By Brian Sutter. We present five affordable ways to really make a difference in how people experience (and think of) your company.

20. 6 Must-Haves Every Entrepreneur Should Keep in Their Office

By FounderSociety. The office of an entrepreneur isn’t complete without the things that help them reach peak productivity—and we’re not talking about a desk and computer.

We hope you enjoyed these informative advice articles and you're feeling energized and inspired to take your small business to the next level in the New Year. But don't stop there! We've got an enormous library of thousands of how-articles to help you start, grow, and manage a business.

And if you’re a would-be entrepreneur who is finally ready to take the plunge but is still trying to figure out which small business is right for you, a good place to start is The Top 25 Home-Based Business Ideas.

David has been with AllBusiness.com since 2005. He writes and reports on a variety of small business topics for the site.

