The Best Festival of the Year - Foo Foo Festival, Pensacola Florida

Come on down to Pensacola, Florida to celebrate the arts, taste the delicious food and enjoy an amazing airshow by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels at the Foo Foo Festival. The Foo Foo Festival is an annual 12 day festival, packed with experiences and entertainment that will enlighten all of your senses. From a tango opera to stand-up comedians, the Foo Foo Festival will create memories that will last a lifetime.

TASTE

If you’re a lover of food, you don’t want to to miss the Pensacola Big Green Egg Fest. There are over 90 participants, that use the infamous oval shaped, kamado grills to create dishes for you to taste. Taste a wide variety of food: tender BBQ ribs, beef tenderloin, fresh ahi tuna and even char grilled oysters!

BBQ ribs with a side of banana pudding, garnished with a vanilla wafer

Beef tenderloin dressed with a chimichurri sauce

Egg fest grills

TOUCH

Foo Foo Festival promotes keeping science fun with its hands on, interactive exhibits, Science on the Street. Day or night - test your skills and learn some history along the way.

SIGHT

Public art brings the streets to life. CUBED is a mural installation of 4 cubes crafted by 16 artists. These artists give locals and visitors alike the opportunity to witness art as its created, with a live public art performance. Stroll downtown by the Palafox Market to set your sights on CUBED.

CUBED

CUBED

SMELL

Pensacola is known for its beaches, so what better way to enjoy the smell of fresh air and sail off into the Pensacola Bay. If you’re from a big city, you’ll appreciate the fresh air - trust me. Take a deep breath and relax.

SOUND

Whether you’re interested in country music that pulls at your heartstrings or you prefer a provocative tango opera with a performance from the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, the Foo Foo Festival will exceed your expectations and leave you wanting more.

Maria de Buenos Aires

Live music at Flora-bama