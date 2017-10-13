The Best Halloween Tools For Carving Pumpkins And Scaring Trick-Or-Treaters

This article originally appeared on Fatherly.

There’s more to Halloween than just winning people’s approval with a clever costume that nobody else is wearing. There’s also winning people’s approval with scary haunted houses, terrifying front-yard decorations, and intricately detailed Jack O’Lanterns. And to help you do that, we rounded up 12 pieces of fright-night gear including a slime-shooting blaster, a beer tap for your pumpkin, and the freakiest pickled heads the kids will ever run away from.

The WebCaster Gun

As the odds of being bitten by an irradiated spider before Halloween are low, consider the WebCaster Gun the next easiest way to spray your “haunted” house with realistic-looking spider webs. It comes in two models, both of which look like glue guns from the local arts and craft store, use the same glue cartridges, and are designed to produce professional “movie quality cobweb effects” in the comfort of your own living room. The only difference is that one attaches to an air compressor and the other to your vacuum cleaner.

Pickled Phreaks

These freaky hand-sculpted pickled heads with names like Piranha Pete and Two-Faced Fred are cast in rubber and come in a five-gallon tank. Just fill with water, switch on the built-in multi-colored LEDs, and sit back to enjoy the show. The company, Scare Products, has been making pro-level haunted house gear for 20 years and even offers themed full-room packages (Carcass Corner, Maggot Mayhem, etc.) if you really want to take it up a notch. None of it’s cheap ⏤ the heads run $250 a pop or $1,100 for a set of five ⏤ but, man, will it phreak everybody out.

KegWorks Pumpkin Tap Kit

Regardless of your affinity for pumpkin beer (it’s delicious, but no judgment), you have to admit that serving it out of a real pumpkin to parents walking around with their kids is a solid move. The tap’s made out of chrome-plated brass, requires little more than drilling a hole to install, and can also be used to turn a watermelon into a keg come summer cookout season.

Ray Villafane Pumpkin Carving Tools

Ray Villafane is a sculptor famous for carving crazy detailed artistic pumpkins. The odds are low that your jack-o-lantern will look anything like one of his, but if he recommends this set of five wooden carving tools, it’s probably your best bet. He also sells a pumpkin carving DVD tutorial which could help, as well.

Gemmy Outdoor Fire And Ice Lightshow

What better way to ‘trick’ your neighbors and the local fire department on Halloween then by making it look like your house is burning down. Simply stick this 3-LED rotating spotlight (red, orange, yellow) in the ground, plug it in, and watch your house ‘go up in flames.’ Or just enjoy the colorful light show, up to you.

Doctor Dreadful Zombie Snot Shots

Gross-out trick-or-treaters with one of these delicious-but-disgusting candy snots and wax snax. They’re easy to mix, come in chocolate and vanilla, and, best of all, are served oozing out of a fake nose or ear.

Pumpkin Gutter Carving Tool

One mixing beater you’re definitely not going to want to lick, the Pumpkin Gutter attaches to your power drill and uses stainless steel blades to wreak havoc on the inside of your Halloween gourd. In minutes, it cuts out the flesh, strings, and guts while leaving the seeds unblemished and ready for roasting.

Animatronic 3-Headed Dog

Harry Potter fans the neighborhood over will appreciate this animatronic three-headed “Hound of Hades” as they approach your front porch in search of the Philosopher’s Stone and/or miniature Snickers bars. Not only does this Cerberus snarl, shake, and growl, but its eyes beam as red as Ron Weasley’s hair when it senses motion or sound.

Chauvet Hurricane 700 Fog Machine

Who says you need to be in a Meatloaf tribute band to own your own fog machine? Also, who knew fog machines were so cheap? For only $34, the handheld Hurricane 700 comes with a wired remote control and will fill any haunted house and/or living room with “thick bursts of water-based fog.” For an extra $40, they’ll even throw in a strobe light in case you want to perform a special rendition of “Bat Out Of Hell” for the neighborhood kids.

Dremel 7000 Pumpkin Carving Kit

For those who aspire to move beyond recreational Jack O’Lantern carving and/or impress the neighbors with a pumpkin that looks like Benedict Cumberbatch, the 6V cordless Dremel 7000 lets you apply a crazy intricate level of detail to your designs. The 1/8-inch diameter high-speed cutter rotates at two speeds (6,000 rpm or 12,000 rpm) and comes with 10 templates including a witch, scary cat, and vampire. Best part, you can pretty much use the thing like a real Dremel tool the rest of the year, and it only cost you $19.

Splatoon! Splattershot Slime Blaster

Incoming trick-or-treaters will never know what hit them. Nintendo’s game-inspired Splatoon! blaster shoots easy-to-clean, water-based gack up to 30 feet and comes with two canisters of ammo (100 shots).

Inflatable Jabba The Hutt