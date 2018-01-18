Here's How To Find The Best High-Rise Jeans For Your Body Type

High-rise jeans have been on the rise for the last couple of years, but they were on full display in 2017. Honestly, we don’t know what took them so long to resurrect, because high-rise denim is easily one of the most flattering looks for every shape and size.

They tuck, shape and mold to your every curve, and help create that seamless look we all need on our most disheveled days. But, because high-rise jeans can be intimidating for historically low- and mid-rise wearers, we’ve rounded up our favorite brands to find a good pair of high-rise jeans ― for any and every body type.

Whether you’re tall, curvy, petite, or slim, these brands are sure to carry the right rise for you. Check out our six favorite high-rise jeans for any body type: