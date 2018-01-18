HUFFPOST FINDS
01/18/2018 01:46 pm ET

Here's How To Find The Best High-Rise Jeans For Your Body Type

The perfect jean does exist 👖

By Amanda Pena
GoodLifeStudio via Getty Images

High-rise jeans have been on the rise for the last couple of years, but they were on full display in 2017. Honestly, we don’t know what took them so long to resurrect, because high-rise denim is easily one of the most flattering looks for every shape and size.

They tuck, shape and mold to your every curve, and help create that seamless look we all need on our most disheveled days. But, because high-rise jeans can be intimidating for historically low- and mid-rise wearers, we’ve rounded up our favorite brands to find a good pair of high-rise jeans ― for any and every body type.

Whether you’re tall, curvy, petite, or slim, these brands are sure to carry the right rise for you. Check out our six favorite high-rise jeans for any body type:

  • 1 The High-Rise Skinny Jean by Everlane
    Everlane
    I have these jeans in three different washes. They're made of premium Japanese denim, so they don't stretch and hold their shape wear after wear. They also come in ankle length for those who are a bit more petite. Though, keep in mind that these jeans aren't size inclusive and because they don't bag out, we'd recommend sizing up for the most comfortable fit.
  • 2 10" high-rise skinny jeans from Madewell
    Madewell
    We swear by Madewell jeans. The style, fit, and level of comfort are phenomenal. Depending upon the level of high rise you want, you can choose from different front rises. We'd recommend sizing down because they will stretch over time, so their sizing can fit and flatter multiple body types.
  • 3 Good American
    Good American
    Say what you want about the Kardashians, but Khloe was on to something with the release of a size inclusive and figure flattering line of jeans. They're a little pricier than your regular jeans, but what you're getting in return is priceless; a wide range of fun styles, increased support, and stretch recovery.
  • 4 NYDJ
    Nordstrom
    NYDJ offers a wide range of clothing, all designed for the most flattering fit. These high rises have a curve-hugging fit, with exclusive lift-tuck technology that slims and smoothes from within.
  • 5 BDG Jeans from Urban Outfitters
    Urban Outfitters
    BDG is affordable and durable, and they have a wide selection of flattering high-rises to choose from.
  • 6 High-Rise Rockstar Built-In Sculpt Skinny Jeans for Women
    Old Navy
    If you have yet to try these high-rises from Old Navy, you're missing out. They're the least expensive jeans on this list yet they're easily one of the most flattering because of the Built-In Sculpt fabric that gives butts a boost and tummies a tuck. 

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Shoppable
Here's How To Find The Best High-Rise Jeans For Your Body Type

CONVERSATIONS