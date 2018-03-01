HUFFPOST FINDS
03/01/2018 03:37 pm ET

20 Indoor Wall Planters To Take Your Houseplants To New Heights

Inspire your next greenhouse visit 🌿
By Amanda Pena

It might be a too soon to start replenishing your outdoor garden, but that doesn’t mean your idle green thumb can’t get to work indoors.

Move beyond floor stands and mini desktop planters to display your indoor greenery, and instead think about creative ways you can use the prime plant space of your walls. Creative wall planters are one of the easiest hacks for adding more plants to small spaces. That’s why we’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite wall planters below. 

Inspire your next greenhouse visit with these 20 indoor wall planters:

