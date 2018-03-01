20 Indoor Wall Planters To Take Your Houseplants To New Heights

It might be a too soon to start replenishing your outdoor garden, but that doesn’t mean your idle green thumb can’t get to work indoors.

Move beyond floor stands and mini desktop planters to display your indoor greenery, and instead think about creative ways you can use the prime plant space of your walls. Creative wall planters are one of the easiest hacks for adding more plants to small spaces. That’s why we’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite wall planters below.