13 Of The Best Men's Duffel Bags For Your Weekend Travels

Nordstrom

This durable Briggs & Riley bag is made from strong nylon, so it's made to handle the tough stuff. Interestingly, this bag features a zip-around open-fold garment bag, so it's made for business-minded travelers. It has a shoe bag built into the side to keep your clothes free of footwear debris, and it even has a pass-through pocket from telescoping luggage handles so it can easily attach to your suitcase.