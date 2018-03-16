HUFFPOST FINDS
03/16/2018 09:03 am ET

13 Of The Best Men's Duffel Bags For Your Weekend Travels

Durable weekend duffel bags that'll get you there.
By Brittany Nims

Whether your next trip is to an exotic and lush jungle tree house or a stunning retreat to one of the world’s best beaches, you’ll need durable luggage that can get you there. 

There not a more essential piece of luggage than the durable, oversized weekend duffel bag. From vintage details, leather trim, and some that even attach to your larger suitcase, we’ve found the best men’s duffel bags that’ll withstand the wear and tear of your next vacation.

Below, 13 men’s duffel bags for your next weekend getaway: 

  • 1 Herschel Supply Co. "Novel" Duffel Bag
    Nordstrom
    This bag's signature style is defined by its double carrying handles and exterior zip shoe compartment. Duffel and shoe bag in one -- what's not to love?
  • 2 365 Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffel Bag
    Nordstrom
    This Dagne Dover duffel is stylish enough for weekend travel, and practical enough for everyday gym use. It's an easily expandable design that makes organizing your accessories on-the-go easy. 
  • 3 Aer Duffel Pack 2 Backpack/Duffel Bag
    Nordstrom
    This Aer bag is a smart travel companion, as it doubles as both a backpack and a duffel bag. It's made of durable tech canvas so it can handle pretty much any trip you throw at it. 
  • 4 Ted Baker London Ospray Duffel Bag
    Nordstrom
    Faux leather Ted Baker duffel is the elegant travel companion you're looking for. It has a spacious main compartment for all of your essentials, and keep the travel frills to a minimum. 
  • 5 Barbour Banchory Packable Duffel Bag
    Nordstrom
    This Barbour bag is made of lightweight and durable nylon, so it can hold a surprising amount of luggage for a quick getaway. 
  • 6 Ted Baker London Tailor Wool Duffel Bag
    Nordstrom
    This vintage-inspired Ted Baker bag is, uniquely, made of textured wool. It's faux leather trim adds a touch that gives it the timeless look of another decade.
  • 7 Briggs & Riley Baseline Suiter Duffel Bag
    Nordstrom
    This durable Briggs & Riley bag is made from strong nylon, so it's made to handle the tough stuff. Interestingly, this bag features a zip-around open-fold garment bag, so it's made for business-minded travelers. It has a shoe bag built into the side to keep your clothes free of footwear debris, and it even has a pass-through pocket from telescoping luggage handles so it can easily attach to your suitcase.
  • 8 Frye "Logan" Leather Overnight Bag
    Nordstrom
    Frye's Logan duffel the weekend bag to conquer all other weekend bags. It has the rugged look of a travel companion that's been on many adventures in all corners of the globe. It's made of hand-burnished leather that (obviously) gets better with wear and tear, and features conversation-worthy details like antique brass hardware and matching leather luggage tags. 
  • 9 Filson "48-Hour" Duffel Bag
    Nordstrom
    This Filson duffel bag is made from the brand's signature "oil-finished Tin Cloth" for incredible durability and style. It has rust-proof hardware, hearty leather trim, and reinforced buttons. It's designed to hold up to requirements of a rugged travel lifestyle. 
  • 10 Cole Haan Leather Duffel
    Nordstrom Rack
    This Cole Haan duffel is the bag other leather duffels aspire to be. It's oversized and ideal for any weekend getaway, and includes inner media pockets to keep smaller items within reach. 
  • 11 Hex Accessories Saga Overnight Duffel Bag
    Nordstrom Rack
    This Hex Accessories duffel features dual-top handles with a magnetic connector, as well as one back zip pocket and two front zip pockets. It has two inside wall slip pockets, too. 
  • 12 Nike Brasilia Large Duffel Bag
    Zappos
    For the practical traveler, this Nike Brasilia duffle is a bag that can be used for both work and play. It's durable enough for weekend travel, and practical enough for workout use. 
  • 13 The North Face Packable Flyweight Duffel
    Zappos
    Products from North Face's Flyweight Collection are supposedly up to 30 percent lighter than comparable items. This packable duffel is compact and lightweight enough that it can easily pack down into an internal storage pocket when not in use. 

