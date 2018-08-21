The Best Men's Satchel Bags For Life On The Go

Whether you’re bound for the boardroom or the classroom, you’ll need a practical and durable bag to get you there. Call it what what you want (messenger bag, brief case, satchel, tote), but there’s something to be said for a guy who chooses to carry his laptop in a bag other than a backpack, and we’re into it.

Though of course men aren’t the only ones searching for work bags, men’s satchel bags evoke a particular style: minimalist, leather, rugged, and durable. That’s why we’ve pulled together some of the highest-rated men’s satchels we could find, to help you find your next commuter bag.

Below, five of the best men’s satchel bags for guys on the go:

1 Sweetbriar Classic Messenger Bag Amazon Reviews : 741

Ratings : 4.6 stars

2 Lifewit Vintage Genuine Leather Canvas Satchel
Reviews: 478
Rating: 4.4 stars
Get it on Amazon, $40

Rating : 4.4 stars

3 Frye Logan Messenger Bag Nordstrom Reviews : 25

Rating : 4.5 stars

4 Komal's Passion Leather 18 Inch Retro Leather Bag
Reviews: 506
Rating: 4.7 stars
Get it on Amazon, $67

Rating : 4.7 stars

5 Boconi Bryant Messenger Bag Nordstrom Reviews: 7

Rating: 5 stars

