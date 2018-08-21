HUFFPOST FINDS
08/21/2018 01:39 pm ET

The Best Men's Satchel Bags For Life On The Go

Men's work bags that aren't backpacks.
headshot
By Brittany Nims

Whether you’re bound for the boardroom or the classroom, you’ll need a practical and durable bag to get you there. Call it what what you want (messenger bag, brief case, satchel, tote), but there’s something to be said for a guy who chooses to carry his laptop in a bag other than a backpack, and we’re into it. 

Though of course men aren’t the only ones searching for work bags, men’s satchel bags evoke a particular style: minimalist, leather, rugged, and durable. That’s why we’ve pulled together some of the highest-rated men’s satchels we could find, to help you find your next commuter bag. 

Below, five of the best men’s satchel bags for guys on the go

  • 1 Sweetbriar Classic Messenger Bag
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 741<br><strong>Ratings</strong>: 4.6 stars<br>Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B017KXTY
    Amazon
    Reviews: 741
    Ratings: 4.6 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $23 
  • 2 Lifewit Vintage Genuine Leather Canvas Satchel
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 478<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.4 stars<br>Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lifewit-14-1
    Amazon
    Reviews: 478
    Rating: 4.4 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $40
  • 3 Frye Logan Messenger Bag
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 25<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.5 stars<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/frye-lo
    Nordstrom
    Reviews: 25
    Rating: 4.5 stars
    Get it at Nordstrom, $498
  • 4 Komal's Passion Leather 18 Inch Retro Leather Bag
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 506<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.7 stars<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Komals-Passion-Leather
    Amazon
    Reviews: 506
    Rating: 4.7 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $67
  • 5 Boconi Bryant Messenger Bag
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 7<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 5 stars<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/boconi-bry
    Nordstrom
    Reviews: 7
    Rating: 5 stars
    Get it at Nordstrom, $298

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Style Shoppable Men Messenger Bag
The Best Men's Satchel Bags For Life On The Go
CONVERSATIONS