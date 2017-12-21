The Best New Albums Of 2017... If By "New" You Mean "Recorded In 1956"

Back in the olden times when music was a thing to be purchased and owned, rather than subscribed to and streamed, I owned a record store. And now that I’m a former record store owner, I can tell you that the best thing about not owning a record store (apart from not losing money hand over fist) is that I don’t have to give a damn about new music anymore. Thanks to my 7-year-old daughter, I’m still forced to keep up — a little — with current Top 40, and if someone bends my ear about some new young band I may give it a listen. But my attitude is, why should I give a damn about new music in 2017 when there’s still so much great music I haven’t heard from 1967? Or 1987 or 1957 or 1927, for that matter?

Granted, that kind of attitude makes it a little hard to do what I’m attempting here, which is a list of my favorite new records of the year. So here’s the catch — all the albums on this list were released this year. But the music was recorded anywhere from earlier this decade to 60-plus years ago. Most of it, with an exception here and there, was never legitimately released until 2017. Which makes it “new.” Am I right? Whatever. They’re all worth hearing, and if you’ve never heard ‘em before, then they’re new to you. (N.b.: These are in no particular order save the order in which they came to mind.)

GAME THEORY - Supercalifragile (KCM). If you’re not familiar with Game Theory, you’re not alone — I didn’t hear their 1987 alt-pop magnum opus, Lolita Nation, until after frontman Scott Miller’s untimely death in 2013. Miller, the only consistent band member from their early ‘80s beginnings to their breakup in 1990, wrote off-kilter hook-laden gems that sounded like a parallel-universe new wave version of Big Star or the Raspberries (the New Pornographers’ Carl Newman claims him as a major influence). Miller went on to front the Loud Family and write a well-acclaimed book of rock criticism before his passing. He’d talked about cutting a new Game Theory album for years; his widow, Kristine, tapped longtime fan and friend Ken Stringfellow (of The Posies, Big Star, and R.E.M., to name a few) to help her assemble an album from the dizzying array of nearly-finished recordings, demos, and song fragments he’d left behind. With the help of a Kickstarter campaign and high-profile admirers like Aimee Mann, the Posies’ Jon Auer, and Ted Leo, Miller’s final vision has been realized, and then some. It doesn’t just sound like a Game Theory album, it sounds like a great Game Theory album. A pretty impressive feat when you consider that Miller hadn’t even finished writing all the songs, let alone recording them. Supercalifragile is clearly a labor of love from all involved, one that does Miller’s legacy proud and then some. It’s currently available digitally from Bandcamp; the CD and LP have sold out. But it’s well worth hearing in any format. (Check out this great interview with producer Ken Stringfellow in which he discusses the making of the album.)

CHUCK BERRY - Chuck (Dualtone). The worst thing about this record is that its creator didn’t live to see its release — Berry died in March at the age of 90, three months before its release. The best thing about Chuck is that, even though it was recorded in bits and pieces over the course of a few decades (his previous studio album came out in 1979), it sounds as fresh as spontaneous as if he’d knocked it out in a week. i can’t remember the last time I got such a rush from a record as when I first heard Chuck’s opening line: “Oh well, look-a here now, this just makes my day!” followed by the chunk-a-chunk riffs that have characterized his music since the beginning, more than 60 years ago. That first song, “Wonderful Woman,” takes its place in the canon of Chuck Berry classics, along with the second tune, “Big Boys,” an energetic rocker with killer lyrics and a guest spot by Rage Against The Machine/Audioslave’s Tom Morello, of all people. The rest of the album doesn’t quite reach the same heights, but it’s still a thrill to hear new Chuck Berry songs at this late date. Let’s hope there’s enough worthy material in the vaults for a followup.

MORPHINE - Live At The Warfield 1997 (Run Out Groove). There aren’t many bands who are have a genuinely unique sound, but Morphine’s slide bass/saxophone/drums was miles away from what everyone else was doing back when they were a going concern in the ‘90s. Two decades later, they’re still a breed apart. And the thing is, it wasn’t a gimmick. Frontman Mark Sandman wrote some brilliant songs that suited the instrumentation, which he called “low rock” — a little bluesy, a little funky, a little dark, a little sardonic. Sandman died onstage of a heart attack in 1999, leaving behind five studio albums, dozens of unreleased tracks which have slowly trickled out over the years, but strangely, not a proper live album (the one they did release was a severely edited audience recording). Live At The Warfield corrects that. Captured shortly after the release of Like Swimming, the last Morphine album to be released in Sandman’s lifetime, the band is cooking on all cylinders, tearing through new tracks as well as old favorites, with the pristine recording capturing the “whomp” of their live sound in all its glory. Live At The Warfield is a limited edition vinyl-only recording, though a few tracks are available digitally, and there’s rumor that the full album will be available for download before long. The gorgeous vinyl package is worth seeking out, though.

RANNY SINCLAIR - Another Autumn (Modern Harmonic/Sundazed). Is she jazz? Is she pop? Is she folk? Columbia Records couldn’t figure it out when Ranny Sinclair cut four singles for the label between 1964 and ‘66, all of which sank without a trace. Half a century later, when the singles (plus four outtakes also recorded at the time) have finally been compiled into a proper album, the question of what box she belongs in doesn’t really matter. This is simply terrific music, produced by Teo Macero, who you may have heard of from his long association with Miles Davis. Dave Brubeck also pops up, playing piano on two gorgeous tracks.

But that doesn’t mean she’s jazz. Her music can roughly be divided into sassy adult pop and breathy teen pop. I go for the more adult stuff, like her take on the folk chestnut “If I Had A Ribbon Bow,” or Sondheim’s “There Won’t Be Trumpets.” But the 12 tunes only run 29 minutes and change, which makes it easy to digest as a whole rather than cherry-picking. And even though it’s not stylistically consistent, the album has a great flow to it. Half a century after it was recorded, it’s aged like fine wine. All we could ask for is a return to the stage by Miz Sinclair, who by all accounts is still alive and well.

OSCAR PETTIFORD - New York City 1955-58 (Uptown). Hearing a new Oscar Pettiford album in 2017 is a rare treat indeed, considering he’s been dead since 1960. But leave it to the jazz archaeologists/historians at Uptown Records to find not one but two CDs worth of previously unreleased live recordings originally broadcast on radio, from both the venerable Birdland club and Oscar’s own joint, OP’s Black Pearl. Pettiford isn’t a household name today, but he was one of the most important and influential of all jazz bassists. He was also a hell of a bandleader, as these sextet, nonet and big band performances show. The band, featuring ringers including Hank Jones, Art Farmer, and Gigi Gryce, walks the fine line between fine-tuned swing and more frenetic bebop, with interesting instrumental additions like a harp and French horns. The music veers from pretty and sentimental to bold and fiery. A lot of the DJ patter from the beginning and end of the short programs (usually 15 minutes) is kept in, which some may find annoying but I love it — popping this baby in your playback device of choice is like taking a time machine to a much cooler time and place.

CY COLEMAN/MICHAEL STEWART - Barnum Backers’ Audition (Harbinger). I love seeing Broadway musicals in person, but cast recordings are not something you’ll find a lot of in my collection. This, however, is something totally different, and incredibly cool. Fire it up on the device of your choice and be transported to the East Side apartment of a wealthy patron of the arts, circa January 1980. At the piano are the legendary Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart, previewing the songs from their newest musical, Barnum, which is scheduled to premiere on Broadway in a few months. It’s called a backers audition because the small audience gathered there are the “backers” who help fund such endeavors. Coleman and Stewart are fine performers in their own right, and here they really sell the idea of Barnum — breathlessly describing the plot, explaining the costumes and staging, and of course singing the hell out of the songs, a few of which wound up not making it to the final production. It doesn’t hurt that the show itself was wonderful; I saw it as a young lad right after it opened, and I adored it. But I may adore listening to this intimate preview even more. Each listen brings a big smile to my face, and I find myself laughing along with the would-be backers as Coleman and Stewart put on their impromptu show. This is an important piece of Broadway history, and it’s also a lot of fun.

THE REPLACEMENTS - For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986 (Rhino). Back in their mid ‘80s heyday, you could never be sure which Replacements would show up to their shows. Would it be the barely coherent drunkards, stumbling their way through unrehearsed covers and not seeing any of their own songs through to completion? Or would it be one of the most thrilling live bands of their generation? On this oft-bootlegged document, recorded just before original lead guitarist Bob Stinson was kicked out of the band, you get a little of both. They’re careening around the curves doing one-twenty, but somehow they avoid going off the rails, delivering a white-hot set encompassing their career up to their major label debut, Tim (and including a preview of “Can’t Hardly Wait,” which would show up on their next album, Pleased To Meet Me).

Frontman Paul Westerberg is electric, tearing through goofy punkers like “God Damn Job” one minute and wearing his heart on his sleeve on “Answering Machine” (a full-band version, no less) the next. But this is really Bob Stinson’s album. He plays guitar here like Keith Moon played drums, filling up any crevice in the music with slightly deranged solos that don’t always have much to do with the song the band is playing, but they somehow work brilliantly. The Replacements had plenty of great moments after Bob left, both live and on record, but they were never again as joyfully anarchic as they are here. Any fan of great rock n’ roll should already own the ‘Mats’ holy trinity of studio albums, Let It Be (1984), Tim (1985) and Pleased To Meet Me (1987). Add this one to the list.

DION - Kickin’ Child: The Lost 1965 Album (Norton). Admittedly, there’s nothing unreleased here, but you’ve got to be a pretty hardcore Dion fan to know any of these 15 tracks. When he recorded them more than 50 years ago, his career was in limbo — after a solid half-decade of finger-snapping hits like “Runaround Sue” and “The Wanderer,” he did a 180 and started recording largely acoustic-based blues, most of which his record label, Columbia, declined to even release at the time. But rather than go back to the tried-and-true formula, Dion then embraced the burgeoning folk movement, in particular his labelmate Bob Dylan. It’s Dion, in fact, who suggested to Dylan’s producer that Bob start playing with an electric band. Kickin’ Child, had it been released at the time, would have put Dion on the cutting edge of the folk-rock movement. It’s certainly Dylan-influenced — it boasts three rockin’ Bob covers, and his own “Two Ton Feather” is a nifty Dylan rip. But both the songwriting and the performances here are damn good — not quite up there with Bringing It All Back Home, but damn good nonetheless. Some of these tracks trickled out on poorly promoted singles; much of the rest didn’t see the light of day for decades. But 1965’s loss is 2017’s gain. It makes a hell of an album, as it was originally intended at the time — by Dion if not the label. It’s a lost chapter of an amazing career, and thankfully it’s lost no longer.

BOB DYLAN - Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 (Columbia). I’m a Dylan fan, but not a fanatic. So when I found out that an 8 CD box set would be devoted entirely to unreleased live and studio material from his gospel years (1979-81), I was on the fence about plunking down the bucks for it. I’ve never cared much for the three albums he released during that period (Slow Train Coming, Saved, and Shot Of Love), and my interest in his live shows from that period never got far beyond wanting to hear the bombastic “sermons” with which he’d hector his audiences between songs.

But I wound up pulling the trigger, and I’m happy I did. Dylan is fiercely committed to this material — when you’re born again, you tend to get pretty passionate about it. In concert at least, that energy puts the songs over the top in a way that the sterile environs of the recording studio failed to do (although the studio rehearsals, alternate takes and outtakes included on the box are also pretty nifty). And the band is as charged up as Bob is, making these performances as powerful as anything he did on his fabled ‘60s or ‘70s tours with The Band. There’s more than a dozen songs here which never made it to record, some of which (“Ain’t Gonna Go To Hell For Anybody” is my fave of the bunch) are as good as anything that made the albums, if not better. In a nutshell, put your preconceptions to the side and enjoy the music, no matter what you think of evangelical Christianity.

ELLA FITZGERALD - Live At Zardi’s (Verve). There are approximately 437,962 live Ella Fitzgerald albums, recorded everywhere from small clubs to huge concert halls, from her beginnings with the Chick Webb orchestra in the ‘30s to some of her last performances in the late ‘80s. So what makes this one different? Well, nothing, really, although the timing of it is fascinating. It’s from February, 1956, at the end of a two-plus week run at an intimate club in Hollywood. After spending her entire career with Decca Records, she’d just been signed to Norman Granz’s new Verve label, where, within a week, she was to begin recording The Cole Porter Songbook, the album that would elevate her both commercially and artistically into the pantheon of all-time greats. She’s loose as a goose for these two half-hour sets performed with a piano-bass-drums trio, taking requests, occasionally blowing lyrics, bantering with the audience: “If you’re an Eddie Fisher fan, have your Coca-Cola. If you’re a Bob Crosby fan, drink 7-Up. If you’re an Ella Fitzgerald fan, go ahead and get high [drunk, in ‘50s lingo] — you’re still gonna have to pay for it!” It’s the casualness, the informality, the easiness of the whole performance, that really gets me.