If you haven’t hopped on the K-beauty train yet, now is probably the time considering the cult-favorite skincare and beauty brand Innisfree just opened its first store in the states.
Popularly known for its insanely cute packaging, K-beauty and skincare continues to trend ahead of the curve all the while introducing its shoppers to new skincare ingredients like egg cream, snail extract and rice bran.
“Simply put, Koreans are some of the most demanding beauty consumers in the world”, says popular K-beauty brand Peach & Lily. Their voracious appetite for new skincare means that K-beauty brands are often discovering new and competitive trends no one else has yet tried.
If you’re in need of some skincare inspiration without breaking the bank, we suggest looking to K-beauty to switch up your routine for an affordable yet effective method. Below, check out 12 of our favorite Korean beauty products for under $20, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.