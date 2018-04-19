HUFFPOST FINDS
04/19/2018 01:14 pm ET

The Best Of Urban Outfitters' Spring Shoe Sale

Ready your closet.
By Amanda Pena

Forget the holidays, it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year. If you haven’t heard, Urban Outfitters is having up a HUGE spring shoe sale with many men’s and women’s styles up to 50 percent off.

Yep, that’s not a typo. But don’t say we didn’t warn you, because you’ll have a hard time walking away with just one pair. 

With more than 300 pairs of heavily discounted mules, sneakers, sandals, slides, clogs and heels to choose from, it’s a sale that’s sure to jumpstart your spring and summer wardrobe. The cherry on top of it all is the free shipping you’ll snag on orders over $50. It’s is all the more reason to walk away with some new favorite footwear.

Don’t fret about wasting time scouring the site for some of the best deals and styles, because we’ve rounded up what we believe are 11 of the deals from the Urban Outfitters spring shoe sale

Below are the 11 of our favorites from the Urban Outfitters’ spring shoe sale:

  • 1 adidas Originals EQT Basketball ADV Sneaker
    Looking for a stylish but practical workout sneaker?
    Urban Outfitters
    Looking for a stylish but practical workout sneaker? These adidas Originals will do just the trick and are now $99 from $120. 
  • 2 Vagabond Olivia Leather Heel
    These minimalist leather heels can easily be taken from work to happy hour. They're now $99 from $140.
    Urban Outfitters
    These minimalist leather heels can easily be taken from work to happy hour. They're now $99 from $140.
  • 3 Soludos Tall Linen Wedge
    Espadrilles are the perfect spring and summer shoe to give you some height without putting unnecessary strain on your feet.
    Urban Outfitters
    Espadrilles are the perfect spring and summer shoe to give you some height without putting unnecessary strain on your feet. These Soludos are on sale for $74 from $95.
  • 4 Swedish Hasbeens Heeled Clog
    This is your chance to get otherwise pricey Swedish Hasbeens on sale.
    Urban Outfitters
    This is your chance to get otherwise pricey Swedish Hasbeens on sale. These classic clogs are $124 from $169.
  • 5 Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
    While these may be out of season, it never hurts to buy
    Urban Outfitters
    While these may be out of season, it never hurts to buy these gorgeous Sorel winter boots while they're on sale for $100 from $150. You'll be glad you did come next winter.
  • 6 BC Footwear Cotton Candy Elastic Slide
    We love a good slide to quickly pull together a casual summer outfit.
    Urban Outfitters
    We love a good slide to quickly pull together a casual summer outfit. These slides are now $49 from $60.
  • 7 Vagabond Carol Slingback Heel
    These aren't your grandmother's slingbacks. While we're waiting for some warmer temps, throw on
    Urban Outfitters
    These aren't your grandmother's slingbacks. While we're waiting for some warmer temps, throw on these slingbacks to transition into the spring months. They're the perfect shoe for those hard-to-wear wide-legged trousers. They're now $109 from $130.
  • 8 Sabrina Faux Snakeskin Ankle Boot
    These faux snakeskin booties are the perfect spring color, and did we mention they're $39 from $79? We'll take two pairs, please.
    Urban Outfitters
    These faux snakeskin booties are the perfect spring color, and did we mention they're $39 from $79? We'll take two pairs, please.
  • 9 Superga Cotu Metallic Sneaker
    A classy but fun sneaker will elevate any lazy weekend outfit. These sneakers are now $39 from $79.
    Urban Outfitters
    A classy but fun sneaker will elevate any lazy weekend outfit. These sneakers are now $39 from $79.
  • 10 Sienna Rattan Heel
    Gone are the days of stilettos that will break your ankles.
    Urban Outfitters
    Gone are the days of stilettos that will break your ankles. These heels are just as chic but super comfy because of the chunky block heel. Get them for $49 from $59.
  • 11 Soludos Ibiza Embroidered Floral Mule
    Sometimes you just need a shoe in your wardrobe that just screams 'fun.' And these are it. These
    Urban Outfitters
    Sometimes you just need a shoe in your wardrobe that just screams 'fun.' And these are it. These summer adventure must-haves are now $49 from $75.

