HUFFPOST FINDS
01/08/2018 04:13 pm ET

7 Of The Best Plus Size Sports Bras, According To Amazon Reviewers

One bra per workout, please 🙏

By Brittany Nims
Tinatin1 via Getty Images
More plus size sports bras that look like this, please. 

Curvy ladies know just how challenging it is to find cute bras and bralettes for big boobs. But, finding sports bras that don’t look like something from your grandma’s lingerie drawer? Well, that’s a challenge in and of itself. 

Because we believe you shouldn’t need to wear two bras for a good workout or a long-distance run, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to find some of the highest-reviewed, user-approved plus size sports bras on Amazon for big busts. 

Take a look below at 7 of the best sports bras for big boobs: 

  • 1 Glamorise No Bounce Full Support Sport Bra
    Amazon
    Size: Up to 50G
    Amazon Reviews    : 7,378 
    Average Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

    Glamorise specializes in comfortable and supportive bras for plus size gals. This no bounce, full support bra has a breathable mesh design and reinforced bottom cups for extra support. Wide straps prevent slipping and ease pressure on the shoulders, while upper bust fabric prevents spillage and gives a more secure fit.

    “No longer do I have to stuff myself into three sports bras, crushing my bosom and my soul, to be able to get a good workout. My 36G bust is fully supported in this bra - it's comfortable, easy to put on, and cute!” — Reviewer

    “I am every bit of a 40G in my bra size. So I ordered the same size in this sports bra. I kid you not, the is the most AMAZING bra I have ever put on my body- hands down. I love it so much I almost cried. I've been looking for a long time.” — Reviewer

    “THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I HAVE EVER ONLY HAD TO WEAR ONE BRA!!! LADIES, YOU KNOW WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT!! I even did a 10K in this thing with no problem.” — Reviewer

    Get the Glamorise Full Support bra here.
  • 2 Glamorise Double Layer Custom Control Sports Bra
    Amazon
    Size: Up to 46G
    Amazon Reviews: 2,827
    Average Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

    This double-layer sports bra by Glamorise features layered mesh and seamless wire-free cups, which lift and separate breasts. The straps are nonslip and each bra features between 3 to 5 hook-and-eye closures, depending on the size.

    “Couldn't be happier with this sports bra, the first night I got it I did an entire HIIT workout and felt instantly better. I didn't have to make any adjustments to my top, and felt incredibly supported and as comfortable as one can be in a sports bra.”     — Reviewer

    “For my size, 32H, it is hard for me to find sports bras without wires. I love it! It was my size and comfortable! I like the double layer, so my nipples won’t show.” — Reviewer

    “To reiterate: Best Sports Bra Ever. I wish I could afford to buy another one or give them to all my female friends who do high impact sports. So great” — Reviewer

    Get the Glamorise double layer sports bra here
  • 3 Champion Spot Comfort Full Support Sport Bra
    Amazon
    Size: Up to 42 DDD
    Amazon Reviews    : 2,309
    Average Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

    Though Champion's designs aren't quite as size-inclusive as others in this list, their spot comfort full support sports bra is well loved. It features moisture-wicking fabric, gel-infused straps for comfort, and molded cups for shape and support. 

    “Good coverage for high impact sports.” — Reviewer

    “These bras are the best if you have large boobs. I'm a 40DD and I put this bra on and NOTHING MOVES” — Reviewer

    “Only worn it once so far, but quite happy with it. Support without underwires.” — Reviewer

    Get Champion's spot comfort full support bra here
  • 4 Wacoal Underwire Sport Bra
    Amazon
    Size: Up to 42DDD
    Amazon Reviews    : 2,059
    Average Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

    Wacoal designs comfortable, size-inclusive lingerie...including sports bras. Wacoal's underwire sport bra is made for high-impact activities, which means it's ideal for busty ladies who need secure support. It also includes two-ply cup fabric and adjustable shoulder straps so that you can customize the fit. 

    “Supremely supportive and forget-it's-there comfortable at the same time. Full coverage cups AND separation, no more sports bra uni-boob.” — Reviewer

    “The best workout bra I've ever had, as I wear a fairly large size. This makes me feel secure yet comfortable.” — Reviewer

    “This is seriously the best thing since sliced bread. Given my size (40H) and surgical history I have great difficulty finding bras that work for me." — Reviewer

    Get the Wacoal underwire sports bra here
  • 5 Enell Maximum Control Wire Free Sports Bra
    Amazon
    Size: Up to 60" bust / 53" rib
    Amazon Reviews    : 1,471
    Average Rating: 4.3 out of 5

    Labeled one of Oprah's "favorite things" a few years ago, the Enell sports bra has quickly become "the" workout bra for busty ladies. This high-impact racerback bra feature front hook-and-eye closures and moisture-wicking material that holds its shape even after becoming damp.

    “If you have large heavy breasts this is the workout bra for you! I am a breast-feeding mom with very large boobs and this is the first bra I have found that is supportive enough while nursing.” — Reviewer

    “Being a 38F, support is very important to me. This bra gives me more support and comfort than any of the others I have tried.” — Reviewer

    “These are the BEST sports bras for larger breasts.” 

    Get the Enell bra here.
  • 6 Anita Momentum Sport Bra
    Amazon
    Size: Up to 46E
    Amazon Reviews    : 244 
    Average Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

    Anita specializes in fitting and comfortable bras, from swimwear, to nursing, to mastectomy to large breast sizes. Their momentum sports bra is seamless and is made with a combination of moisture-wicking fabrics. Though it's not lined, it's a unique combination of comfort, support and quality.

    “Love this bra! I have so much trouble finding any bra that fits me, much less a sports bra. This one does. And it's made of a highly breathable fabric. I was so pleased with it that I just ordered 2 more just like it.” — Reviewer

    “Fabulous bra. Never would have thought I'd wear a wireless bra for sport, but wore during a tennis match last week and can't believe how great it is!” — Reviewer

    “This bra is super light but still has enough support for high impact exercise. I also love the easy hook closure and wide straps. LOVE.” — Reviewer

    Get the Anita momentum sport bra here
  • 7 Brooks Juno Cross Back High-Impact Sports Bra
    Amazon
    Size: Up to 40DD
    Amazon Reviews    : 48 
    Average Rating: 3.7 out of 5 stars

    Brook's collection might not be as reviewed or as size-inclusive as others on this list, but they come from a beloved bra brand for bustier ladies: Moving Comfort. The Juno bra has a unicup design that that prevents movement and spillage, and the compression fit makes it an excellent choice for high-impact sports. 

    “I’m a 36E and it’s the only bra I can run in. There’s still a little bounce which is expected but nowhere near what a normal sports bra does. I have 4 now and they’re the only ones I’ll wear to run and do weight training.” — Reviewer

    “You'd think it would be an easy order--sports bra that works and doesn't dislocate something to get on, but this is probably the 10th bra I've ordered recently and the only one I'm keeping. Ordering more!” — Reviewer

    “Being a busty woman that likes high impact sports and workouts. This bra is a perfect fit and perfect support.” — Reviewer

    Get the Brooks Juno sports bra here.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Health And Medicine Biological Sciences Amazon Shoppable
7 Of The Best Plus Size Sports Bras, According To Amazon Reviewers

CONVERSATIONS