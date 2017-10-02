HUFFPOST FINDS
10 Moisture-Replenishing Products To Care For Platinum Blonde Hair

By Brittany Nims
Calling all bottle blondes.

Whether you’ve just made the doubled-processed leap to platinum, or have been rocking blonde strands for a while now, there’s no doubt your lightened locks might need an extra kiss of moisture from time to time. 

Fortunately for you and your bleached strands, there are so many products out there to care for your platinum blonde look. But how do you cut through the clutter to find the best products for your hair?

I’ve had platinum blonde hair for about 18 months now, but I feel like I’ve lived a lifetime with this cool color given the number of touch-ups, deep conditioning treatments, hair masks and glosses I’ve undergone during that time just to maintain this high-key look. And don’t even get me started on the hair-saving witchery that is Olaplex for bottle-blonde hair. 

That’s why I’ve rounded up a list of some of the best products I’ve found for bottle blondes ― from at-home glosses to protein treatments. Take a look at my 10 favorites below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Kopari's Coconut Melt
    Kopari Beauty
    Kopari's Coconut Melt is just that -- 100% pure, organic coconut oil that's "so pure it's absurd." It's vegan, phthalate-free, cruelty-free and GMO-free, and it's so versatile it can be used for moisturizing skin, deep-conditioning hair, soothing baby skin, and rescuing tired under eyes. Basically, it's the all-bod beauty product your makeup bag is missing. Shop it here
  • 2 Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
    Loxa Beauty
    Ever wondered how you can get salon-soft locks within the comfort of your own bathroom? The secret is Olaplex. Historically salon-exclusive, Olaplex No. 3 is the brand's answer to salon-strong hair at home. This hair perfector is a godsend to bottle blondes, whose strands are often overprocessed and brittle. It acts as a bond builder, latching onto brittle strands, and gives hair more bounce, shine, strength and softness. Shop it here
  • 3 Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
    Anthropologie
    This nutrient-rich formula is made with good-for-you ingredients like ginseng, algae and hibiscus flower to restore the balance between your hair and its surroundings. A weekly dose of its healing aloe, avocado and almond oils will add hydration and vibrancy to lifeless strands. Shop it here
  • 4 Pureology's Perfect 4 Platinum Shampoo and Conditioner
    Ulta
    Pureology's Perfect 4 Platinum line is a sulfate- and salt-free strengthening formula that cleans, moisturizes and detangles hair without stripping color or further damaging your blonde locks. Plus, it smells amazing and leaves your strands feeling revived and softer than ever. Shop the shampoo and conditioner
  • 5 Kérastase's Résistance Masque Thérapiste
    Kerastase
    Made of peptides, amino acids and wheat protein, this deeply restoring hair mask is a miracle product for damaged and over-processed hair (looking at you, platinum blondes). Its ingredients work together to enhance each hair fiber's resilience and structure, while restoring smoothness and elasticity. Simply apply a quarter-sized amount to wet hair, from mid-length to ends, and leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing. It's even gentle enough to use daily, for super dry strands. Shop it here
  • 6 Schwarzkopf's Gliss Hair Repair With Liquid Keratin
    Target
    This hair repairer is surprisingly cheap, given its hair-repairing witchery. Masks and deep conditioners are great when you have the time, but Gliss's express repair spray is a quick fix for daily stressed and dry strands. Simply spray it onto clean, towel-dried hair and leave it in. Comb it through to disperse the product evenly, and then style as normal. Doesn't get much easier than that. Shop it here.  
  • 7 Aveda's Blue Malva Color Conditioner
    Nordstrom
    This is, hands down, one of my favorite coloring conditioners on the market. It smells amazing (because, well, Aveda products always smell amazing), and it leaves your hair with a touch of silvery brightness that banishes brassiness after just one wash. Use it like a normal conditioner, or leave it in for a few extra minutes as you would a deep conditioner for an extra boost of blue brightness. Shop it here
  • 8 Shea Moisture's Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque
    SheaMoisture
    This masque is a serious life-saver for lifeless blonde strands using natural ingredients like Jamaican black castor oil, shea butter, keratin, and peppermint, which is a nice addition for an overstressed scalp. Plus, it's free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates and synthetic fragrance. Simply drench your freshly cleansed hair with a thick layer of the mask, working from roots to ends, and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes (it can even be worn plastic-wrapped under a warm dryer or without heat for longer). Rinse vigorously and thoroughly, and then style as normal. Shop it here.
  • 9 Madison Reed's Crema Color-Reviving Gloss
    Madison Reed
    This easy-to-use toning gloss is free of harsh chemicals like ammonia, parabens, phthalates and sodium lauryl sulfates. Its purple tint adds a touch of ashy, cool tone to blonde hair to knock out brassy undertones and revive gray and platinum strands. It's a great option for those who might be new to glossing their own hair at home. Shop it here
  • 10 It's A 10's Miracle Hair Mask
    Target
    This mask was developed in response to the the damaging demands of today's color-treated, heat-styled and otherwise processed hair. It uses a blend of oat kernel extract, apricot kernel oil, almond oil and linseed extract to sooth the scalp, promote shiny growth, prevent moisture loss, restructure fibers, and soften hair to restore over-processed locks. Shop it here.

