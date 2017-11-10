The Best Rockaway Beach Eateries To Visit in November

By Annie McBride. To discover other travel destinations, visit offMetro.com.

Summer in Rockaway Beach is nothing short of epic. But then October rolls in with a chill breeze and sunbathers scatter like autumn leaves. With a deep exhale, Rockaway settles back into itself, a mellow town with an unparalleled view of the ocean. The popular boardwalk concessions may close down for winter, but other dining options are quick to pop up inland.

For city folks craving good food and fresh air, it’s worth the offseason trek out to Rockaway. The thoughtfully-prepared local ingredients, mixed with the ultra down-to-earth setting of a renovated warehouse, historic building, or even an old junkyard by the beach, will make for a memorable meal. Remember, it’s all just a train, bus, and ferry ride away from the city.

Annie McBride Noodle Beach, Rockaway, Queens

1. Noodle Beach

Previously housed at Rockaway Beach Surf Club, this year Noodle Beach is open at nearby Rockaway Brewing Company. Warm up with a heaping bowl of ramen while sipping a seasonal stout. Whether you choose meat or vegetarian, each bowl is brimming with savory broth, seasonal veggies, and a handful of crunchy greens ($12) – add an organic egg on top for $2. Sides include Roasted Shishitos, Roasted Vinegar Beets with Yuzu Salt, and Sesame Miso Cabbage.

Open: Mon-Wed 5pm-10pm through December.

Get here: Located at Rockaway Brewing Company (415 Beach 72nd St, Queens, NY). Take the Far Rockaway-bound A train to Beach 67th Street. From there it’s a short walk to Beach 72nd Street.

Tracy Obolsky Rockaway Beach Bakery

2. Rockaway Beach Bakery

Envision a hot coffee in one hand and a warm slice of cinnamon-sugar croissant loaf in the other as you take a walk on the beach. The menu changes daily (check Instagram), depending on Chef Tracy’s experimental whims and what customers are salivating for. You might find pecan-topped sticky buns, cider donuts fried to order, or salted caramel croissants. Through the Croissant Project, Tracy collaborates with other businesses to make dreams come true – the latest partnership with Rockaway Brewing Company revealed a Chocolate-Malt croissant stuffed with homemade Chocolate-Black Stout ice cream. Or, if you’re craving something hearty, try the bacon, egg, and cheese on a buttermilk biscuit with roasted scallion mayo. Definitely, take a few sweets for the ride back.

Open: Tues-Sun 8am-4pm.

Get here: Take the A train towards Far Rockaway, switch to the S shuttle at Broad Channel, then hop off at Beach 90th Street. Walk a block to 87-10 Rockaway Beach Boulevard, Far Rockaway, NY.

Jordan Wolff Rockaway Beach Raw Bar

3. Rockaway Beach Raw Bar

Rockaway Raw Bar, also located at Rockaway Brewing Company, will keep the summer vibes going and the oysters shucked through December. The menu changes daily, depending on what’s caught fresh and grown locally, a testament to the resourcefulness, sincerity, and skill of those in the kitchen. Come for brunch – the bacon, egg, and cheese on a homemade biscuit will knock out any hangover ($8). For dinner, start with fresh oysters (sourced from Long Island and Cape Cod), then dig into a hearty seafood chowder ($8), and ceviche with pickled green tomatoes ($12). On Sundays 12-4pm, the Makers Market features crafts and edible goodies from local creators.

Open: Thurs-Sun 5-10pm, Sat-Sun 11am-3pm.

Get here: Located at Rockaway Brewing Company (415 Beach 72nd St, Queens, NY). Take the Far Rockaway-bound A train to Beach 67th Street. From there it’s a short walk to Beach 72nd Street.

4. The Dropout at Riis Park Beach Bazaar

Getting out to Jacob Riis Park may feel like a daunting journey, especially mid-winter, but you will be glad you came – the food is delicious and the view of the Atlantic is breathtaking to say the least. Riis Park Beach Bazaar has breathed new life into the old Bay 9 structure – the latest culinary addition is The Dropout, run by Rockaway native Chef Julia Steinberg. The menu changes on a weekly basis. Here you might find homemade potato gnocchi with fresh basil, spicy fried chicken sandwich (a local favorite), sautéed pork fat edamame, and other comforts. For brunch, try the PB&J french toast or the classic egg and sausage combo. Plus, there’s a bar, a couch and flatscreen for the games, and often live music, so kick back and stay awhile. Check Instagram for menu updates.

Open: Wed-Mon 5pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 11am-4pm.

Get here: Located at 16702 Rockaway Beach Blvd. Queens, NY 11694. Take the Q53 to the Marine Parkway/Rockaway Point stop, or the Q22 to the 169th Street stop. Or take NYC Ferry to Rockaway and the free shuttle to Jacob Riis Park Road/Bath House. Head to the boardwalk from there.

Whit’s End Pizza

5. Whit’s End

Known for mouthwatering wood-fired pizza, fresh seafood, and a boisterous head chef, Whit’s End is the go-to location for pizza year-round. So good, that fans will follow Whitney (Whit) Aycock, wherever he chooses to migrate along the peninsula. His latest kitchen, complete with wood-fired oven, was literally on wheels, but has since found a home (at least for now) at Rustwoods. Order off the menu, usually scrawled in chalk on the side of the oven, and don’t ask for slices. Check Instagram for menu and location updates.

Open: Daily(ish) 5pm-10pm.

Get here: Located at Rustwoods (97-02 Rockaway Beach Boulevard, Rockaway Beach, NY). Take the A train towards Far Rockaway, switch to the S shuttle at Broad Channel, and hop off at 98th Street. It’s a quick walk from there.

And these are just a few! We could go on and on… Rockaway is a dining destination, regardless of the weather or swell, year-round. So bundle up, choose your method of public transportation, and make your way out to the edge of the ocean.