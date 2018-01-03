The Best Santa Barbara Spas: The Ultimate 2018 Guide

Know someone in need of rest and rejuvenation?

Santa Barbara has some of the very best spas in the world to soothe and renew any tired spirit. Here’s the Ultimate 2018 Spa Guide highlighting what makes each one a unique and invaluable experience.

1260 Channel Drive

Santa Barbara, CA., 93108

(805) 969-2261

The Biltmore Resort is spectacularly unforgettable. Built in 1927 and located on the most beautiful beach in Santa Barbara, called Butterfly Beach, this gorgeous 22 acre resort is surrounded by a lush botanic garden and gleams with gracefully curving, Spanish Colonial architecture. The vibe is classic, old-world elegance and the feel is warm, relaxed and inviting.

The Biltmore is solid as a rock and beautiful as a swan. Every detail of this verdant oceanfront resort is memorable. From the restored 18k gold painted ceiling to the hand crafted spanish tiles on the floor. It will all leave you mesmerized.

Luckily you don’t need to be a hotel guest to enjoy the spa but you will want to be. Many of the beautiful bungalow suites have their own steam shower, heated plunge pool, and gorgeous private patio featuring an outdoor fireplace. You can treat yourself to a private massage in your suite or venture down the seaside jungle paths to enjoy their award-winning spa.

The Biltmore’s unique beauty combined with the romantic ambience, stellar Four Seasons customer service, and incredible oceanfront dining may hypnotize you into wanting to move in permanently. The place feels utterly magical which is why many couples decide to be married here. And don’t be surprised if you get lucky and catch a glimpse of a magnificent whale breaching the turquoise ocean waters while you’re lunching on the patio at Bella Vista. I did!

The 12,000 square foot spa includes a top notch gym, elegant swimming pool, and the softest spa robes made on planet earth. The cozy steam room, sauna and spectacular ocean view, fireside lounge are waiting for you there.

There are 11 lavish treatment rooms including 3 ocean view spa suites. I highly recommend booking a Couples Suite Retreat in the luxurious and romantic VIP Suite which has its own steam shower, bubbly soaking tub, fireplace and oceanfront terrace. This side by side massage is a perfect way to start any romantic weekend.

And if you’re looking for the very best, most effective facial available, the Biltmore has that too. It’s called In-Skin. This incredible high-tech, 6 in 1 facial gives immediate and lasting results and is only available at a few select spas in the world. Your skin will be completely transformed before your eyes. It’s like a facelift without the facelift. Apparently In-Skin is often requested on movie sets for actors wanting to instantly look their very best. Check out more In-Skin details here.

8301 Hollister Avenue

Santa Barbara, CA 93117

(805) 968-0100

This beautiful pearl of a resort is perched on top of 78 acres of rolling green hills that softly tumble to the sea. Walking the path to the world famous spa you will pass expansive green lawns, tall swaying palms, and beautiful mediterranean style architecture. The sweet ocean air and soft breezes are just perfect to begin the relaxing spa experience.

Continuing down the path you will pass three gorgeous saline pools, most with ocean views, my favorite being the quieter spa pool. It’s serene, warm, adults-only, and has the perfect playlist of relaxing music. I could float in there for days.

One of the things I love about the Bacara Spa is how spacious everything is. It’s the largest of our favorite spas measuring 42,000 square feet, spread out onto three floors plus a rooftop lounging deck you reach by climbing a gorgeous spiral staircase. You can sip warm tea or cold champagne lounging on the plush couches enjoying a view the sea. All that open space to breathe and rest creates the perfectly peaceful spa experience.

The women’s lounge is large enough to be popular for hosting bridal parties without feeling too cramped for the bridal party or the other spa guests. The fragrant and spacious eucalyptus steam room, beautiful redwood sauna and indoor whirlpool jacuzzi are all conveniently located in the lounge area. Ample fresh towels, cold mint water and iced wash cloths are generously stocked throughout the lounge and I have always found the hardworking spa attendants to be warm, helpful and ever so welcoming.

A wide variety of tea and snacks are there for you to enjoy in one of the fireside lounges upstairs while you relax and wait for your treatment to begin. I recommend arriving early and staying late to take advantage of the beautiful pools and a meal in one of their excellent restaurants.

The Bacara spa has 39 treatment rooms, some large enough to enjoy a wonderful side by side, “Duet Massage” for couples. For a truly unique spa treatment, try the Diamond Rose Experience by Natura Bissé. This nutrient rich treatment combines diamond dust exfoliation with an aromatic Damask rose oil massage that will leave your muscles completely relaxed and your skin, incredibly soft and surprisingly sparkling. Peruse the spa menu here.

18 E. Cannon Perdido St.,

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(805) 845-7777

Float Luxury Spa is a little gem of a place and an unexpected oasis in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. It’s the perfect choice if you’re staying in one of the nearby hotels or need a respite from the lively State Street scene. It’s also a favorite among locals, often winning “Best Day Spa” in the Santa Barbara Independent Readers’ Poll.

Float’s building is uniquely narrow and tall with very high ceilings. The minimalist design allows your senses to rest in the uncluttered ocean pallette. Float is serene and lovely to look at and the experience is deliciously rich and satisfying like a perfect chocolate truffle. Float also has a gorgeous outside relaxing area with lovely fountains, beautiful shade trees, and a gorgeous reflecting pool.

What makes Float Luxury Spa a truly special experience are the dedicated therapists and estheticians who work there. Many have been there since it opened more than eight years ago. They’re absolutely committed to providing exceptional service and the treatments and products are of the highest quality found at the best resort spas.

The Decadent Treatment is the ultimate gift. This one of a kind experience combines an eighty minute, completely customized facial for your unique skin type, along with a 4-handed body massage. Yes, you read that right. This is decadence at its very best. The focus, care and attention is all for you and every detail of this treatment will leave you feeling relaxed beyond belief and forever grateful for the experience.

1329 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(805) 845-2525

Sammi Thomas is the heartbeat and owner of 1329 Salon & Spa. She not only offers the very best haircuts and color in Santa Barbara, but the very best anywhere, and that has been her precise goal from the beginning.

Ongoing education for herself and staff is a high priority and it shows by her extremely loyal clientele. Sammi is passionate about her art form and offers the highest quality service to everyone who walks through her doors. The surprising thing is how relaxed the feeling is there. You won’t find any big salon egos at 1329, just stylists, estheticians, therapists, and manicurists who love what they do.

1329 Salon and Spa is located on the very best part of State Street, surrounded by the town’s most delicious restaurants and interesting shops. You can make a full day of enjoying that sweet spot. The salon is elegant, yet very warm and inviting. Exposed brick, warm wood tones, high ceilings and glamorous chairs make up the chill vibe.

If you need sprucing up, from head to toes, 1329 has it all. Stunning pedicures, nourishing organic facials, professional waxing, soothing massage, smoothing keratin hair treatments, and gorgeous hair color design. Many clients spend their entire day relaxing at 1329 where all of their beauty needs can be met under one pretty roof.

Destress For Less

If you’re high on stress but low on resources Evans Relaxing Station and The Little Rainbow Foot Spa might work for you. They both offer a variety of no frills, affordable massages. And Little Rainbow does include hot stones with their 60 minute full body massage.

At Home

If going out to relax sounds like too much work, you can treat yourself anytime to a luxurious Santa Barbara-like home spa experience with a few choice products. Order these up, fill a hot bath and in one little hour you just might feel refreshed, renewed and ready to get back to your loved ones and life once more.