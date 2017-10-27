The Best SEO Techniques for Ecommerce Sites Right Now—and Beyond 2017

The old way isn’t working as before. These fresh SEO techniques might be what you need for your ecommerce site.

Put your best foot forward retailers. Shopping season is just about to kick into high gear.

For ecommerce sites, this is the perfect time to ramp us your SEO activities and cash in on the festivities.

But is your ecommerce site up to date with the latest SEO practices?

With the holiday season just around the corner, implementing these tips could help you enjoy a better sales run than expected. This could mean doing them on your own or seeking help from an SEO agency.

Some ‘traditional’ marketing tactics still apply in the mix of the latest SEO trends for ecommerce sites, but how you apply them to convert browsers to buying customers is a different ball game.

We did the hard work so you don’t have to.

We are going to share with you a few, hand-picked and actionable SEO techniques for ecommerce sites. Using them for your ecommerce site SEO strategy might help you earn the top rankings, conversion and growth you deserve.

Focus on Long-tail Keywords

These are keywords comprising of more than 3 words.

Long-tail keywords are usually highly targeted. And customers who key them into the search bar are likely in the final stages of the marketing funnel. This kind of user feels ready to buy.

The customer knows what he or she wants, already—and is searching for specifically that. Why not meet them halfway by deploying landing pages that utilize long-tail keywords?

Long-tail keywords have a high chance of attracting and converting customers who are ready to buy from a seller like you.

Optimize Your Website

There are several ways you can go about this in a fresh and unique way.

Encourage Product Reviews

Some of you may be afraid product reviews can affect your reputation by playing the PR nightmare card on you. The opposite can also happen—win you trust, credibility, rankings, and more sales.

Here’s why you should have more customer reviews:

The more positive reviews you have on sites such as TripAdvisor and Yelp!, the higher you are likely to rank on Google’s Local 3-pack, boosting the success of the SEO services you went for.

Multiple surveys conducted in the past 12 months, indicate that incorporating customer reviews in your product pages can lead to a spike in conversions by up to 54%.

At the same time, customer reviews increase revenue spend per visit up to 62% more than in product pages that lack customer reviews. Even bad reviews improve conversion than no reviews at all—provided the reviews are not fake.

Still, a BrightLocal report stated that more than 88% of people looking to buy from an ecommerce site turn to read customer reviews before making a purchase decision.

Furthermore, Google currently has a way (here’s an example via schema.org) of leveraging on user reviews to rank your content—a technique similar to the one the tech giant uses for scoring Google Play Store Apps.

Amazon has also revealed they are re-thinking reviews and how to make verified reviews matter more.

Keep those Out-Of-Stock Pages Live

You might be making a mistake by scrapping those out-of-stock product pages.

If you plan to restock the product, keep the pages live and running. It is likely those pages are already indexed by Search Crawlers. They have built up ranking over time, and you do not want to throw that to the curb. You can outsource this service to an SEO agency if you so wish.

You can tweak the content to promote a similar product, for example. Or you can offer further information on when you plan to restock or offer to backorder the products.

Create ‘Coming Soon’ Pages

What better way to build up buzz, spark conversations and influence the trend other than creating pages for soon to be stocked products?

Newcomers are exciting, and Coming Soon pages can help you tag and direct that excitement in to future sales from hyped up SEO services.

To take advantage of this, you can post relevant updates regarding the soon-to-stock items on those pages, giving you a headstart for ranking and building backlinks on relevant search queries.

This can work well for a periodic mega sale, or specific shopping dates such as Black Friday.

Content is Still King

And still, the SEO champion of the digital marketing world…

Quality content is on a winning streak in online marketing circles—and is in huge demand, as well. Customers want to find valuable content online that will help them reach an informed purchase decision.

Providing the answers to what your potential customers are asking is a surefire way to boost your organic traffic. This is a great measure of any service you get from an SEO agency.

Use Quality Content to Establish Trust and Credibility

At heart of it all, customers buy from you because they trust you enough to do it. Quality content helps them engage with your stories, purpose and call to action, building trust.

Create, curate and publish only quality content. It is so worth it. Be sure to update your site regularly with fresh content.

Interesting, helpful and actionable content provides value to potential customers and partners. The awareness helps boost your visibility, credibility and popularity—search engines absolutely love that.

Mix up White and Wheat Bread Content for your Ecommerce Site Content Marketing

In 2017 and beyond, aim to provide a mix of both White Bread and Wheat Bread Content through your blog.

White Bread Content is light, interesting, fun and shareable. It is the excellent spark to light up social media conversations and social media marketing campaigns. White Bread Content works best for viral content marketing.

Think of listicles and trending stories that everyone is talking about. Can you craft content to ride on Google trend reports before the winds turn?

On the other hand, Wheat Bread Content is deep. And much like whole-grain cereal, it is usually not the sweetest either—but it is healthy and provides concrete value to the reader.

But if your target market or marketing funnel indicates they need detailed posts that include data-backed and fact-checked sources such as white papers and how-to guides, you’ll want to craft Wheat Bread Content.

Wheat Bread Content is deep and while it might not attract a gazillion of likes and shares, it attracts a ton of backlinks, clearly indicating to Search Engines you know your stuff and are an authority on your niche. So you do deserve a top spot in Search results.

Use Intelligence Tools to Boost your SEO Outreach

Want to capture your target market’s aspirations and feedback?

Use survey tools such as SurveyMonkey and Hotjar’s Survey tool to ask and learn what your customers want to hear and how they want it presented to them.

Then head over to Google Analytics, Moz, Ahrefs or SEMrush to do your keyword research based on the feedback you receive. You can use keywords that are relevant to your niche and help answer to your customers’ pain-points.

Reach Out to Influencers on Social Media

Instagram is reported to offer brands about 25% more engagement than all other social networks. Target influencers on Instagram to boost your online store’s visibility and credibility.

To do this, send them free samples of your products and see if they can feature and recommend them to their audience or followers.

You can use tools such as Websta, to find top IG influencers in your niche to link up with.

Linking up with influencers who recommend your ecommerce site’s quality products or fantastic customer service, and so on, is also great for your site’s SEO success.

Test and Improve your Ecommerce Site Design

Google and Co. continue to emphasize they care about delivering the most relevant and useful results to search users. Best results come from well designed sites.

Decent Page Load Speed Still Matters

Research shows every 1-second delay in load time results in a 16% decline in customer satisfaction. And about 57% of visitors are likely to stop loading your site and head to a competitors’ if yours takes more than 3 seconds to load.

Towards achieving that end, the faster your site the higher the chances of chunking down on bounce rates. Reduced bounce rates are a huge turn on for search engines and site SEO.

Optimize for Mobile Search Traffic

Optimizing your ecommerce site design for mobile traffic is one of the most effective and consistent SEO techniques to employ now.

Some white hat search engine optimization strategies from the past year(s) still make prudent business sense.

Search engines have developed a bias for these SEO best practices. Tweak these to set you apart and ahead of other ecommerce site SEO strategies, of course.

Intuitive Ecommerce site Design

On top of prompt load times, it is not merely enough to splash a fresh paint on your ecommerce site to boost visual attraction.

Navigation matters. Ask if your ecommerce design elements are optimized to empower and guide potential customers through your marketing and sales funnels. Is it easy to follow to the desired pages, products, or services?

That includes the going the whole way, from the UI/UX elements of your online store to the checkout page. It is a process, one that your customers wish you’d streamline.

Focus on your Site’s Moderate-Performing Pages

Moderate-performing pages are the ones that you’ve already put some search engine optimization efforts into and continue to return decent ranking or conversion results although they could do better.

This applies whether you are an ecommerce site with tons of pages and hundreds (or thousands) of products and services pages.

For this upcoming holiday season for example, choose to focus these best SEO techniques for ecommerce sites on medium-performing pages. These ones tell you are doing something right. With a few pushes, you can optimize these pages to become some of the most visited on your site.

You can use analytics tools such as Google Analytics to gather data on your site’s medium-performing pages. Then you can use Google’s Keyword Planner or Ahrefs Keyword Tool or The Moz Keyword Tool to pick up secondary keywords and long-tail keywords to help boost the pages’ search engine performance.

The Bottom Line

Search engine optimization as a practice is highly dynamic. And what might have worked before may no longer offer the same results.

To ensure your ecommerce site gets the traffic and sales it deserves, you need to use effective SEO techniques.

Focus on long-tail keywords since they’re better targeted. Remember Google nowadays focuses on the intent of the searcher; so the better your targeting is, the higher your chances of success.

Optimize your website to ensure your viewers get the best of it when they come in. Great user experience will increase your conversions.

Remember that content is still king. Make sure you have smashing content that is relevant, backed by data, trustworthy and practical. It should make it easy for your site's visitors to take action.

Use intelligence tools to boost your SEO outreach, reach out to influencers and test and optimize your design. Even if you’ve outsourced your SEO services, discuss with your provider to ensure they’re using techniques that work today.