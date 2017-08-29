Sephora is probably your go-to for all things sparkle, highlight, and contour. And if you’re like us, you walk in with a mission, planning to spend only $20 on that one eyeliner you love, but usually walking out having spent a hefty multiple of that. Whoops.

If you’re tired of giving a significant portion of your paycheck to Sephora, you’re not alone. Fortunately, you actually can get all of your favorite essentials like lasting foundation, a no-transfer lip stain, a pigmented eyeshadow and seven-in-one mascara for under $50. Cue Sephora’s Collection.

This homegrown line has everything your beauty bag needs, from concealer, to contour, blush and bronzer kits, to lipliners and skincare essentials. The brand tends to run slightly above typical drugstore prices, but for the quality, colors and styles you get, it’s still hard to beat.

That's why we've rounded up some of the Sephora Collection's highest-rated products, to help you cut through the clutter. Check out our 10 must-haves from their line.