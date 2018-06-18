Keeping your kid busy during the summer requires a little bit of creativity, some patience and a whole lot of sunscreen.
Even though it’s sometimes easier to hand over the iPad and let them sink into an alternate world, there are plenty of easy ways to keep them busy throughout the summer without a phone or tablet. Because Target is basically a home away from home for most parents, we’ve rounded up some of the best kids toys and activities to get from there this summer.
Below, 21 of the best kids toys to buy at Target this summer that don’t involve a screen:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.