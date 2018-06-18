HUFFPOST FINDS
06/18/2018 04:50 pm ET

The Best Toys To Buy At Target This Summer

Summer kids activities that don't involve a phone or tablet.
By Brittany Nims

Keeping your kid busy during the summer requires a little bit of creativity, some patience and a whole lot of sunscreen.

Even though it’s sometimes easier to hand over the iPad and let them sink into an alternate world, there are plenty of easy ways to keep them busy throughout the summer without a phone or tablet. Because Target is basically a home away from home for most parents, we’ve rounded up some of the best kids toys and activities to get from there this summer. 

Below, 21 of the best kids toys to buy at Target this summer that don’t involve a screen: 

  • 1 Unicorn Lil' Float
    $15, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/big-mouth-toys-unicorn-lil-float-white/-/A-52990064?lnk=UnicornLilFloat" target
  • 2 Little Tikes Frog Pond Water Table
    $31, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/little-tikes-frog-pond-water-table/-/A-53038489" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp
  • 3 Antsy Pants Market Kit Checkout Stand
    $30, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/antsy-pants-market-kit-checkout-stand/-/A-52512265?lnk=CheckoutStandMa" target=
  • 4 Karina Garcia DIY Slime Kit
    $20, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/karina-garcia-diy-slime-kit-craft-city/-/A-52611312?lnk=KarinaGarciaDIY" target
  • 5 MorfBoard Scooter & Skateboard Combo Set
    $100, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/morfboard-scooter-skateboard-combo-set-chartreuse/-/A-53659476?lnk=MorfBoardSe
  • 6 Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set
    $15, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/little-tikes-totsports-t-ball-set/-/A-13885289?lnk=TotSportsTBallS" target="_bl
  • 7 Yoobi Washable Sidewalk Chalk
    $7, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/yoobi-washable-sidewalk-chalk-multicolor-60pk/-/A-51455366" target="_blank">here
  • 8 Ginormous Unicorn Sprinkler
    $50, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/big-mouth-toys-unicorn-sprinkler-white/-/A-53015426" target="_blank">here</a>.&
  • 9 Splash Bombs 4-Pack
    $3, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/splash-bombs-4-pack/-/A-13633005" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 10 Otrio Board Game
    $35, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/otrio-board-game/-/A-52338707" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 11 Wet N' Wild Light Show Sprinkler
    $15, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/wet-n-wild-light-show-sprinkler/-/A-52786671" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 12 MindWare Dig It Up: Dinosaur Eggs
    $25, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/mindware-dig-it-up-dinosaur-eggs/-/A-50367809" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 13 Sandbox Splash n' Scoop Bay
    $43, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/step2-sandbox-splash-n-scoop-bay/-/A-13936262?lnk=SandboxSplashnS" target="_bla
  • 14 Bubble Blitz Blowout
    $9, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/blitz-blowout/-/A-18776420" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 15 The Sneaky, Snacky Squirrel Game
    $20, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/the-sneaky-snacky-squirrel-game/-/A-13450906" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 16 KidKraft Sunview II Playset
    $500, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/kidkraft-sunview-ii-playset/-/A-52573952?lnk=SunviewIIPlayse" target="_blank">
  • 17 Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike
    $110, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/strider-12-sport-balance-bike-for-18-mos-5-years/-/A-16965573" target="_blank"
  • 18 Schwinn Adjustable 2-In-1 Quad/Inline Skates
    $45, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/schwinn-boy-s-adjustable-2-in-1-quad-inline-skate-black-green-1-4/-/A-49150671"
  • 19 Soggy Doggy Board Game
    $15, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/soggy-doggy-board-game/-/A-52141262" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 20 Little Tikes Gas & Go Mower
    $25, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/little-tikes-174-gas-go-mower/-/A-52408456" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
  • 21 Nerf Walkie Talkie Set
    $13, get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/nerf-174-walkie-talkie-set-2pc/-/A-50558101" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
headshot
