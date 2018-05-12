'The Big Bang Theory' Pays Sweetest Tribute To Stephen Hawking In Deleted Scene

“The Big Bang Theory” sadly cut its touching season finale tribute to late physicist Stephen Hawking for time.

Luckily for fans, the hit CBS sitcom has now released the unaired clip online. But be warned, it’s a real tear-jerker. (Spoilers ahead.)

Check out the clip here:

In this exclusive, unaired clip from last night’s season finale, the happy couple gets one last gift from #StephenHawking. 💕 #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/xgpU7G7Wpw — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) May 11, 2018

Thursday night’s episode saw “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill officiating the much-hyped wedding ceremony between Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

The deleted scene takes place after the couple’s nuptials. Emotions run high as the newlyweds unwrap an engraved pocket watch gift that Hawking (who guest-starred on the show) sent them before he died aged 76 in March.

Hamill described the scene as a “lovely, touching (& funny) tribute” to the iconic scientist:

So sorry they weren't able to include this lovely, touching (& funny) tribute to the great #StephenHawking. Thanks for posting it @bigbangtheory #ShouldaBeenAnHourEpisode https://t.co/JY7LVCmMmh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 11, 2018

Showrunner Steve Holland told The Hollywood Reporter it was hard for the sitcom “to be super timely” in honoring Hawking “because we shoot ahead of our airdates. “The wedding was a big episode and it seemed like a good chance to pay some tribute to him.”

The unaired scene stirred many emotions on Twitter:

In tears again 😢 — Colin Connor (@ColinConnor100) May 11, 2018

omg this is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/vbvGwiiyj8 — - (@mawarzyn12) May 11, 2018

Awwww The world should see this clip! It’s the best! I’m so happy you remembered & honored Stephen!!! ♥️ — Wanda #IShould’veKnownBetter #HideYourGhost (@wlwo51) May 11, 2018