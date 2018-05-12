'The Big Bang Theory' Pays Sweetest Tribute To Stephen Hawking In Deleted Scene

“The Big Bang Theory” sadly cut its touching season finale tribute to late physicist Stephen Hawking for time.
Luckily for fans, the hit CBS sitcom has now released the unaired clip online. But be warned, it’s a real tear-jerker. (Spoilers ahead.)
Check out the clip here:
Thursday night’s episode saw “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill officiating the much-hyped wedding ceremony between Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).
The deleted scene takes place after the couple’s nuptials. Emotions run high as the newlyweds unwrap an engraved pocket watch gift that Hawking (who guest-starred on the show) sent them before he died aged 76 in March.
Hamill described the scene as a “lovely, touching (& funny) tribute” to the iconic scientist:
Showrunner Steve Holland told The Hollywood Reporter it was hard for the sitcom “to be super timely” in honoring Hawking “because we shoot ahead of our airdates. “The wedding was a big episode and it seemed like a good chance to pay some tribute to him.”
The unaired scene stirred many emotions on Twitter: