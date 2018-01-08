The Black Golden Globes: Why We Should Still Ask "Who Are You Wearing?"

Last night I sat down with a glass of wine to watch the Golden Globe red carpet. I was aware that actresses were planning on wearing black as a sign of silent protest in support of the #TimesUps campaign demanding safer, fairer and equal working environments for women. So I knew it was going to be an interesting red carpet. However, equally I was concerned.

One of my pet hates is actresses refusing to give credit to their stylists and designers for their gowns. Yes, there are other very important issues to discuss, and we should #AskHerMore, but if you’re going to turn up looking glamorous, you should credit and thank those who facilitated it.

I had a feeling that this would continue last night and, if anything, go even more to an extreme. Sadly I wasn’t wrong. Not only did no one mention who they were wearing or comment on their stylist on the red carpet, celebrities refused to mention them on Instagram, while E! proudly went on about how it wasn’t going to ask “who are you wearing?” at all. Moreover, there weren’t even any press releases for journalists about who was wearing what.

Let me say first off that I obviously support the #TimesUp and any form of protest that demands equality and safety for women. But do I think this is the right way forward? No. Aside from whether the actresses are being hypocritical, or whether black is the right colour, it is wrong that any conversation about fashion and style last night would have been considered as superficial and shallow. This is why:

1. If colour is important, then so is Fashion

The ladies of Hollywood decided to wear black as a sign of solidarity. They did not decide to do a no show. They did not decide to hold up placards. They chose to make a statement through their clothing, fundamentally recognising the power of clothes. So why then does the importance of what you’re wearing suddenly stop at the colour? Style has an impact, so it seems contradictory to argue that you shouldn’t be talking about what you’re wearing.

2. Please don’t pretend you didn’t care about your outfit

Regardless of the colour, not a single celebrity turned up looking anything less that fabulous. Clearly they still cared about looking glamorous, otherwise why not just turn up in a black tshirt and jeans? As Catherine Zeta Jones noted, “we can still look our best.” Indeed you can. And there was a team of individuals behind that which ensured you did.

Designers such as Christian Siriano reportedly re-created their pieces to make them available in black, whilst stylists all over Hollywood scrambled to get their hands on black dresses. And even more to their credit, it was a marvel how the stylists managed to still reflect the wearer’s individual sense of style. Not to mention the hair stylists and makeup artists who would have spent hours getting the celebrity ready.

So when the whole purpose of your protest is to demand equality and fairness, isn’t hypocritical to completely ignore the individuals who worked so hard to ensure you could protest in the way you wanted to?

3. You are belittling the Fashion Industry as a whole

Your outfit might be “just clothes”, but to someone else it is their passion, career and livelihood. It is this sort of attitude that perpetuates undervaluing of clothes and craftsmanship, and encourages cheap, disposable fashion at the cost of exploiting others. In the UK alone the Fashion Industry provides jobs to over half a million individuals, so by dismissing fashion as frivolous, you are completely demeaning these people.

During red carpet interviews, several women stated that they were wearing black not just for those in the entertainment industry, but for women in every industry. But their dismissal of fashion inadvertently is excluding those within in the Fashion Industry. The Fashion Industry is notoriously known for its mistreatment of models, prompting the creation of a new trade body in the UK, the British Fashion Model Agency Association and a new confidential helpline. The Fashion Industry deserves just as much of a voice as every one else.

4. Since when has Fashion and protest been mutually exclusive?

Throughout history Fashion has unashamedly played an integral part in social issues and politics. As Zara Anishanslin noted in her article for Yale Books “fashion has long been critical to expressing and mobilising political ideologies”. Let’s look at some examples:

15th Century: Joan of Arc cross-dressing possibly started for reason of practicality but it became a sign of defiance

18th Century: Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire recognised the power of fashion and utilised it to express her political views and support the Whig party

1920s: the drop waist flapper dress and trousers signified freedom, reflecting progress in women’s right outside the home

1950s: leather jackets became the uniform of “rebels” in the post war period, protesting against conformity

1960s &70s: The Black Panthers wore black leather, black shades and berets to symbolise their being a unified military block that could not be shaken or intimidated.

1970s: Punk was a symbol of anti-authoritarianism, anti-corporatism, being left-wing and revolutionary

2017: The “Pussy Hat” became symbolic for the Women’s March in the wake of Trump’s inauguration as President

These are but a few examples. We’ve also seen many outfits with political slogans and, of course, clothing choice has an important role in religion too. Fashion has openly and proudly played a pivotal role throughout history in demanding change, so it’s somewhat confusing to now try and separate it.