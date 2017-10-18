The Blue Ring Left in the Woods

Yes, I went camping again – this time in the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, a relatively easy drive from DC. The trail, described as easy in the printed material supplied by the Park, wrapped around the Rose River. The goal, simply stated, was to hike into the forest, camp for two nights under the stars on the banks of the river, and then hike out in time to get home for Sunday night supper and preparation for work on Monday. Also, one different feature of this trip compared to the last: we had my arthritic 11-year-old Old English Sheepdog with us. He had never been on a hike, let alone a four-mile hike.

It seemed simple enough. After all, I had been on a canoe trip in the wilds of Northern Maine for over four days several weeks ago. How hard could this be? Answer: very hard.

For starters, the trail was filled with slippery leaf covered rocks and both uphill and downhill climbs laden with tree limbs and crevices. The dog struggled. So did I, and keeping him on a leash as required by Park rules was downright dangerous; one or the other of us would have fallen more than we already were falling.

My backpack, totally unsuitable as it lacked a sturdy female fitting frame, was heavy and imbalanced. On the trek in, it was foggy and drizzling, making for slow climbs and slides down narrow slopes feet first. The campsite itself was filled with gnats, better though than mosquitoes like in Maine but still not ideal. We hung our freeze dried food high in a tree to prevent bears from taking the food – although frankly no bear would have wanted to eat the food in my humble opinion; too salty and not very tasty.

On the second morning, my dog and I left my partner soundly and happily asleep in the tent while we walked to a nearby bridge and just sat for well over an hour – quietly. The waterfall flowed in front of us and we saw the sun rise above the tree canopy. In my mind, with the sound of water, I organized two presentations I had to make in the coming days. Ideas literally flowed (no joke), and I did not write down a single word. I was relaxed and comforted by nature’s silence – that actually is not silence. It was too early in the day for other hikers and campers to be up – and I reveled in the peace and isolation of the moment.

As we started hiking out on Sunday, all packed and ready to rumble, the trail seemed harder than on the way in. Perhaps it was my imagination. Perhaps the dog sensed something. The climb was steeper and rougher, and both the dog and I stumbled with some regularity. At one point, I pondered: what happens if you really can’t manage to hike out? How do they actually rescue you? By helicopter? On a stretcher?

At about that moment, I looked down at my left hand and my ring was there but its small blue aquamarine stone was missing. (No need to ask why I was even wearing the ring on a hike. That’s worth another blog post altogether but it was a lovely little ring I had purchased for a pittance at an online auction but I had somehow never quite connected with this piece of jewelry). At that moment and for reasons that still escape me, I just took off the remaining part of the ring off my finger – the silver band with the setting with two tiny tiny diamonds and I tossed it into the woods, as if it would somehow meet up with its missing stone. Really.

And, I started thinking and smiling about the person, perhaps even a child, who would happen upon the wee stone and the ring’s setting in a day or week or month or year and feel as if he or she’s day was filled with magic. The finder would gaze at the small stone in the light of the forest and the finder’s worries would fade and the pleasure of an unexpected gift would fill his or her heart and mind with pleasure. The ring would have a new home after residing in its forest home in the meanwhile.

So, instead of missing the stone and ring and feeling a sense of loss, the expected reaction I suppose, I felt as if I had given the forest and some unknown hiker a gift. In the process, I had received two gifts back: the pleasure of knowing the joy some stranger would feel on that fine day when he or she found that blue stone and the gift of time with both my partner and my dog – time we often forget to take and which is, in reality, in short supply.

Seems like a very good trade to me.