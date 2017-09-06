The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: Comedian Jen Kirkman Talks About DACA, Trump And The 'Pee Pee Tape'

Today’s topics include: Comedian Jen Kirkman is here today; Catch her 'All New Material Girl' tour starting this week; Back from vacation; Trump and Sessions rescind DACA; Trolling the Left; Cable news and declaring Trump to be presidential; The Pee Pee Tape; Trump's second Houston trip; Bernie trolls vs Trump trolls; the 25th Amendment; Michael Cohen is the center of the Russia conspiracy; Buy Bob's reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.
The Bob Cesca Show is a funny, fast-paced political podcast that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The twice-weekly podcast is hosted by Bob Cesca (Salon.com, The Huffington Post, The Daily Banter, The Stephanie Miller Show), and guests. Follow the show at www.bobcesca.com, with special thanks to Neal A. Goldstein and Robert Bashner.