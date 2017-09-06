The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: Comedian Jen Kirkman Talks About DACA, Trump And The 'Pee Pee Tape'

Today’s topics include: Comedian Jen Kirkman is here today; Catch her 'All New Material Girl' tour starting this week; Back from vacation; Trump and Sessions rescind DACA; Trolling the Left; Cable news and declaring Trump to be presidential; The Pee Pee Tape; Trump's second Houston trip; Bernie trolls vs Trump trolls; the 25th Amendment; Michael Cohen is the center of the Russia conspiracy; Buy Bob's reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.