The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: The 'Fire And Fury' Revelations; Plus, Fusion GPS Drops Huge Russia Bombshells

Today’s topics include: Not Safe For Work; Jacki Schechner from InvestigateRussia.org is here; The Slot Machine of Insanity; Rosenstein met with Paul Ryan about Devin Nunes and Russia; Manafort Sues Mueller; The bombshell Fusion GPS editorial; 'Fire and Fury' book exposes the Trump White House; Trump likes to sleep with his friends' wives; Trump sexually harassed Hope Hicks; Trump's Elvis bed sheet rule; Trump's insane tweets from the holidays; Trump's nuclear button; and much more.