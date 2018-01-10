The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: The Fusion GPS Transcripts; Plus, Stephen Miller's CNN Meltdown

Today’s topics include: Not Safe For Work; Buzz Burbank from the Buzz Burbank News & Comment podcast is here; The Fusion GPS transcript released to the public; Trump and Kazakhstan; Trump and the Mob; Trump and Sweat Shops; The Dossier; Trump claims he's a very stable genius; Trump's stupid tweets; Fire and Fury publisher hits back at Trump; Stephen Miller's meltdown on CNN; Arpaio for Senate; and much more.