The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: Trump's War Against Free Speech; Plus, Mueller Hires A Cyber Crime Expert

Today’s topics include: Not Safe For Work; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Chuck Grassley is Pete Puma; Trump plans to strengthen libel laws; Sol Rosenberg; Trump's DACA repeal blocked by federal judge; The Stable Genius Act; Michael 'Says Who' Cohen is suing Buzzfeed; Mueller adds cyber crime expert to his team; US attorney nominee has ties to Deutsche Bank; and much more.