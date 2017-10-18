The Bobby Mercer Interview

This is Bobby Mercer.

1. Tell us about your name

I love the movie Four Brothers. Bobby Mercer is the only brother you didn't get much back story on. Plus my sister is in love with Mark Wahlberg.

2. How long have you been rapping for?

I have been rapping for 13 years but only good at it for 6 years.

3. Where did you grow up?

Born in Wisconsin. Did some time in New Jersey, moved back to Wisconsin now in Colorado for the past 7 years.

4. What are 3 of your favorite hiphop albums of all time?

Danny Brown - Old

Wu Tang Clan - 36 Chambers

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

5. What are 3 of your favorite albums of all time that aren’t hiphop?

Prince - Love Symbol Album

Red Hit Chili Peppers - Californication

D'Angelo - Voodoo

6. How did you link up with J57 / FiveSe7en Music?

I musically stalked the Brown Bag Allstars. J57 did a lot of the beats and the beats were soooo dope so I would look for those instrumentals and rap over them.

A few years ago I was putting together a show in Denver and had the chance to have J57 out here to be apart of the show and BOOM we stayed in contact from that point on. I like what J57 is doing musically so we had a conversation about my music and he was diggin it so we joined forces.

7. Which artists influence your music the most?

So many artist have influenced me. The Rusty Pelicans (from Milwaukee, Wi.) their live shows are so dope! Big Daddy Kane cuz he is so smooth. Soul Khan cuz he makes you feel and believe every word he raps. Naughty By Nature they are so about where they are from and they have so much fun. Teri Legato (from Denver, Co.) cuz she is doing it her way and makes no apologize. Travis Scott is so lit and he has more fun than anyone. Kendrick Lamar is what all rappers want to be at some point in their careers. Also, Mike Zombie (from Willingboro, NJ.) he is showing me that it will all pay off in the end.

8. Tell us a little about the meaning(s) behind the "Mango Star Slices" video as well as the lyrics

The video

Its all about moving towards the future. I'm walking to my future and seeing myself in past situations. Even in going to my future I am still drawn to the past. So I have to redo steps in life. That's what the reverse and repeat is about. Everyone has an angel and my angel has a Hulu hoop for her halo. That's why I see her after I see myself through out the video.

The lyrics

The lyrics are very abstract. I wrote it to make the listener wonder what I'm trying to say. To make the listener think deeper. Once you start thinking about something it always comes back to you and your life. Thinking is good for the soul.

9. Tell us about your cooking show

Hahahaha!! My cooking show is all about having fun. I love cooking, its one of my favorite hobbies. Who has not cooked drunk at some point in their lives?? Everyone right. So I wanted do a show that people could related to and make them laugh at the same time. I think its working

10. What’s your main goal in life?

My main goal in life is to have fun, fall in love, help people, be in a James Bond movie and save all the stuffed animals in the world.

Thank you and #stayDOPE

Bobby Mercer

Thank you for your time.