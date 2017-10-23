The Body Language Files: Donald Trump is At it Again

Check out this video of Donald Trump. He’s responding to reporters asking about a call he made to a deceased soldier’s widow. He reportedly said the soldier ‘knew what he signed up for’ which upset the widow greatly.

The next day a in an interview White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he counseled Trump to say this exact phrase. That it meant a lot to Kelly when he got a similar call after losing his son in battle.

So we know Trump is lying here. But if you didn’t know and only had body language to work with could you spot the deception?

What are the tells? There are several.