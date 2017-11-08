The Book I Did Not Want to Read (But I'm SO Grateful I Did!)

An Unseen Angel is a book written by a mother whose daughter was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School—and it’s a book I did not want to read. But I’m so grateful that I did.

The Sandy Hook Shooting

On December 14, 2012, a 20-year-old man named Adam Lanza shot and killed his mother and then drove to Sandy Hook Elementary School (in Newtown, Connecticut) where he fatally shot twenty children and six adults. All of the children were between the ages six and seven.

Among those killed was a girl named Emilie Parker. She had piercing blue eyes and a love for coloring. She was six years old. Emilie’s mother, Alissa Parker, recently published a book about her journey of hope and healing after the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

But I did not want to read it.

I don’t know about you, but I have a hard time watching anything sad or even remotely depressing. I generally avoid those kinds of things things (on television and in real life). And what happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School was so tragic—and so evil—that it’s hard to even think about.

Furthermore, I’m a father—a father of a girl with piercing blue eyes. The mere thought of something similar happening to her is frightening. So the idea of reading a book about Sandy Hook—from a parent’s perspective—well, that was just out of the question.

An Unseen Angel

And yet, for some inexplicable reason (and with my last credit on Audible), I purchased the audio version of An Unseen Angel, which was read by Alissa Parker herself. And then, while driving across the country on a business trip, I listened as Alissa told me all about Emilie and her remarkable life before—and after—Sandy Hook.

What I learned and experienced while listening to An Unseen Angel can only be described as sacred. Without using any hyperbole, I can honestly say that An Unseen Angel is the most heartwarming and healing book I have ever read. Yes, Alissa wrote and spoke about darkness and tragedy. But more than anything else, Alissa talked about light and hope.

From the book:

“Violence, grief and loss are not what this book is primarily about; at least, I prefer not to look at it that way. Although it contains tragedy, my story is ultimately not tragic. The story I feel compelled to share is one of help and healing. It is a story of how God’s love and protection surrounded me during my darkest hour.”

And it certainly is that.

Strangely enough, reading An Unseen Angel—a book that literally exists because of a tragedy—generated a tremendous amount of hope within me. Throughout the book, Alissa shares experience, after experience, after experience, of the goodness of others—friends, family, and random strangers who rallied around her and her family and supported them. It is a book that restores your faith in humanity. It’s a book that proves that even though evil does exist, goodness will, ultimately, triumph.

Since the tragedy at Sandy Hook, Alissa has used her experiences to create hope for others. She is the cofounder of the Emilie Parker Art Connection, a charity helping local community arts programs for children, and Safe and Sound Schools, a touring national advocacy group that helps people take action to make schools safe.