The Brilliant Snark Of Twitter Shined Brightly During The #SolarEclipse2017

It finally happened! After weeks of being told what to expect, what to do, and what not to do, the solar eclipse came and went, and now it’s time we all talk about how we feel.
And what better medium than Twitter for discussing every feeling we have at every particular moment?! The platform ― usually the go-to internet venue for premium snark ― did not disappoint.
HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017
When you'd rather go blind than see the man you're married to... #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/W3ngoj45DA— Alex Aferiat (@aaferiat) August 21, 2017
Every stubborn persons eyes right now. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/FEJTQ3Cnni— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) August 21, 2017
There are a bunch of elderly residents up here complaining about clouds blocking the #SolarEclipse2017. This joke has finally been realized. pic.twitter.com/UpnBJN88NT— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) August 21, 2017
#SolarEclipse2017 as seen through a saltine cracker. pic.twitter.com/BVPDB24cTC— Megan Wilson-Reitz (@WilsonReitz) August 21, 2017
I love moms ❤️ #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/tMkI1nKIPB— Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) August 21, 2017
when u the only one without glasses but still trying to experience the hype #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/VZYoFJmShW— areala (@arealaaa) August 21, 2017
What Trump was really looking for in the sky when he stared at the #SolarEclipse #Eclipse2017 #Eclipse #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/mlIKXIFaCg— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) August 21, 2017
So, who's going to start a band called Path of Totality now??? #SolarEclipse2017— MyLittleGarrone (@MyLittleGarrone) August 21, 2017
Incase y'all missed it #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/qqog5Ro6F3— Isabella Christenson (@bella_c39) August 21, 2017
"Is the president blind yet?"— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) August 21, 2017
-- Mike Pence #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ozWa6gCXQC
Mike Pence isn't allowed to watch the solar eclipse unless his wife is with him. #EclipseSolar #Eclipse #SolarEclipse2017— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 21, 2017
Live webcam #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/cxfR7LaDJQ— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) August 21, 2017
trump: all media is FAKE NEWS— i love my goth wife (@mrdaddymanphd) August 21, 2017
media: wear eclipse glasses or youll go blind
trump: fuck you pic.twitter.com/iTjbrCdYIX
why he looked pic.twitter.com/nM5wqEfoJ4— Melville House (@melvillehouse) August 21, 2017