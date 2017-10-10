The Brilliantly Easy Way to Fix Clumpy Nail Polish

So, you were digging around your bathroom cabinet and found an amazing (and not cheap) polish from two seasons ago that was your nail-color soul mate. The consistency, however, has seen better days. Don’t toss that bottle just yet. Here’s the quick fix to revive thick and goopy nail polish.

IPROGRESSMAN/GETTY IMAGES

What you’ll need: Said bottle of clumpy polish, pure acetone (i.e. polish remover) and an eyedropper.

How to do it: Using the eyedropper, add a drop or two of acetone to the polish. Screw the cap back on and roll (don’t shake) the bottle between your hands for about a minute. Then, prepare to be amazed as the lacquer returns to a nice and smooth state. Magic.

What to be careful of: Don’t add too much acetone as this can lead to a watery consistency in the bottle or cause the polish to crack when dried on your nails. And while this easy trick is ideal for getting a few more uses out of an old favorite, bear in mind that all good things must come to end, and this is not a long-term solution. But hey, with so many gorgeous new shades available, we’re not complaining.