We hear about the financial strain caused by student loans every day. People are putting off getting married, buying houses, and starting businesses because of the burden of a category of debt that is second only to mortgage debt these days. But the major difference between student loan debt and mortgage debt is that no one would give an un-bankruptable mortgage to an 18 year old. Kids right out of high school, adults in technicality only, are taking on tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt often without being aware of the fact that they won’t be able to afford to pay it back once they graduate and they are going to be facing some seriously difficult decisions. Is it time to start talking about the case for student loan forgiveness?

Student Loan Forgiveness Is Not A Magic Bullet

If it were as simple as just wiping out student loan debt that would be a no brainer. Unfortunately something that drastic would lead to a serious financial crisis. In other words, that money has to come from somewhere. There are student loan forgiveness programs in place that can help people in certain fields achieve forgiveness for all or some of their debt based on enrolling in the program, making payments on time, and working in a certain field for a given period of time. Unfortunately these programs are based on the whims of the government, and one voting cycle could wipe out all the work you have done over years to get your loans forgiven.

Why Should Anyone Care?

This is a national debt crisis that is headed to bubble bursting status. Already we know that student loan debt is dragging down the economy in visible ways like delayed home buying, but there are also other invisible drags on the economy. You know that holiday spending that is supposed to get retailers into the black for the year? People with student loan debt often report spending less to nothing on holiday gifts and travel, and when you think about how long it takes most people to pay off their student loan debt that’s a lot of holiday seasons they are sitting out. Some economists even believe that student loan debt is one of the reasons economic recovery has been so slow since the Great Recession.

What Can Be Done About Student Loan Debt?