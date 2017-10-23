Many people around the county know that Flint Michigan is well known for the past cases of The Flint drinking water crisis and the nearby Detroit City Hall corruption case-which are two of the biggest Michigan scandals of the last 10 years. In fact-these two cases could possibly rein on top of the national scale with American official corruption and misconduct.

Most don't know about the tragic case of My’reon Tripplett 26- who is a person (young black male) that is being prosecuted for rape in Flint courts based on a suspicious incident that allegedly occurred in October of 2016. Again, Tripplett, is being convicted of rape under rather suspicious circumstances. What makes this issue more provocative is the fact Tripplett who has an IQ of just 59, according to multiple test that have been administered though out his life.

For the record-Tripplett has been deemed “mentally retarded” several times throughout his life — first when he was grade school age and then numerous times since. As an adult, he has had counseling with various organizations that serviced individuals with intellectual disabilities. But in a landmark similar ruling, LADD v. STEPHENS for example- which in Texas’ the highest criminal court said that the Supreme Court’s ruling doesn’t apply to Ladd because he “failed to satisfy his threshold burden on his claim of mental retardation.” In any case the Flint police have most likely proceeded with a questionable prosecution- Although the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that sentencing intellectually disabled inmates to is cruel and unusual punishment. Here are details of the questionable incident according to the mother of My’reon- Audrey Tripplett an interview from October of 2016:

The major issue a week later when my son calls me and tell me a detective came to see him came to see him..with a picture of a girl..I said to my son do you know her ..he this no this is crazy...I said calm down..I has already had the number to the Chief of Police. I made several calls and spoke on his answering machine. I than told the chief to tell the detective to back off. My son has been through alot and I told him(chief) my son dated a white older woman and he said she was evil and would do something this vindictive. The chief told me he would speak top the detective. After a few hours I called the chief back...he said he did speak to the detective, and the detective said "it's first degree...I said what are you talking about my son don;t know that girl in the picture. The chief said he thought I knew her. A week later the detective comes to see my son again. he then tells him he has DNA and "If my son does;nt admit it he's going to fucking jail, and you'll never see the light of day again." So my son gave DNA without a lawyer or myself present. When my son asked the detective can he have a card the detective said "no" Two week later they tell my son he has an outstanding warrant.

Todate My’reon and his team including family maintain that he is innocent of the rape charges. Also, Past records show that My’reon had been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility four times. It was during one of his stays that it was learned that he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, as well as a traumatic brain injury that causes memory loss. According to data taken from the American American Association on Mental Retardation (AAMR)-To be diagnosed as having mental retardation, a person must have an I.Q. below 70-75, i.e. significantly below average. If a person scores below 70 on a properly administered and scored I.Q. test, he or she is in the bottom 2 percent of the American population and meets the first condition necessary to be defined as having mental retardation. AAMR has provided some details here:

Mental retardation is a lifelong condition of impaired or incomplete mental development.

According to the most widely used definition of mental retardation, it is characterized by three criteria: significantly subaverage intellectual functioning; concurrent and related limitations in two or more adaptive skill areas; and manifestation before age eighteen.

The first step for diagnosing and classifying a person as having mental retardation is for a qualified person to give one or more standardized intelligence tests and a standardized adaptive skills test on an individual basis.

People with mental retardation in the U.S., currently estimated to number between 6.2 and 7.5 million, have historically been victimized both by their disability and by public prejudice and ignorance, those who are mentally retarded, and in the willingness of the public to accord them the respect and rights they deserve as human beings and citizens. Nevertheless, misunderstanding of the unique nature and implications of mental retardation remains widespread. The vast majority of people in the United States have I.Q.s between 80 and 120, with an I.Q. of 100 considered average. The statement below is from Jennifer Bowers Olin, Director of The Guilty in Innocence Project. (A national group that advocates for wrongfully incarcerated).

In 2016, the Office of Gov. Rick Snyder stated that 64% of jail inmates have a mental illness. In the case of My’reon Tripplett, he should have never been interrogated by detectives. His (My’reon) mental illness would motivate him to want to please these detectives. My’reon could have easily been coerced or influenced with an IQ of 59 he would have not even completely understood his Miranda rights, much less make any rational decisions. Due Process was denied and still he claims innocence.

Flint Radio Sign of Flint Police Headquarters

To clarify its first decision, the Supreme Court in 2014 rejected Florida’s attempt to rely solely on an inmate’s IQ to define intellectually disability, finding that by not considering other evidence of disability, Florida was interpreting the definition of intellectually disability too narrowly. But in this case Tripplett on two other prior rulings from the Michigan Court of Criminal Appeals found that Tripplett did not meet the broader definition as defined by the state. A concurring opinion filed by court ordered Psychologist in 2010 said the state’s decision “considers adaptive deficits as well as applicant Triplett’s IQ score.

”Freedom First International" and it's affiliate group the Guilty in Innocence Project are now advocating for My’reon Tripplett. The Freedom First International coalition has worked on many national police brutality cases including Tamir Rice in Cleveland Ohio, and the George Stinney Jr. case in South Carolinia and has plans to file petitions with the Michigan Courts hoping to overturn the prosecution. The group believes if the court declines, Tripplett will be wrongfully sentenced. Our team feels this prosecution doesn't past the smell test and is wrong on some many levels including violation of Tripplett’s U.S Constitutional rights. “We are hopeful that the Court will finally rein in on this failure to protect the intellectually-disabled from malicious prosecution.

The group plans to proceed with a press conference tomorrow 10-23-17 at noon about the Tripplett Case. (glg)