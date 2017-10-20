The Catalonia Conundrum

All of our articles are published on our website, www.warwickcongress.com, one week before they are released onto the Huffington Post platform. Membership for our website is free, so sign up now!

According to the Catalan government, 2.2 million people cast their votes on Sunday in favour of the region’s independence. Catalonia, the northeastern region of Spain with it’s own language and distinct cultural differences, has unleashed the first political crisis in decades as the constitutional court banned the referendum under the country’s 1976 constitution proclaiming Spain ‘indissoluble’. The political rupture has divided the country even further; with protests covering 50 Spanish cities, economic uncertainty, and notable concern amongst Spain’s European Union partners.

The President of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, has made the region’s demand for secession clear. According to the Spanish Parliament, it is not enough for Catalonia to “win the right to independence” as the constitutional court have banned the vote. Despite the EU stating the issue should remain entirely internal, member states have also recognised the referendums illegality, with President Macron stating a separation of the region will not be recognised by France, and would lead to the region’s automatic withdrawal from the European Union. The Spanish President Mariano Rajoy has also signalled Spain’s outright rejection of the region’s autonomy and has reassured that “any declaration will lead to absolutely nothing”. President Rajoy’s adamance comes from Article 155 of the constitution, which allows Madrid to override the Catalan government. Such a political stand off has lead to civil unrest after riot police forced their way into polling stations at the attempt to disperse voters, resulting in almost 900 people injured and subsequently protests in 50 Spanish cities. Dangerously pushing forth with his rejection further, Rajoy has demanded that the Catalan government must clarify their independence or not, whilst he makes arrangements to place a notice on the region suspending their autonomy and imposing direct rule from Madrid. In response to this pressure, Puigdemont released an ambiguous statement on tuesday; signing a declaration of independence only then to suspend the referendum results calling for dialogue with Spain.

Although the EU have reiterated the issue of independence is purely an internal matter; this will prove impossible considering the growing threat on EU states regarding the impact on the Spanish economy. European finance ministers have gathered early this week to discuss the uncertainty involved and any potential spillover throughout the rest of Europe. Although Puigdemont has stalled the conflict, threats still appear imminent as companies have already made their decision to retreat from the region, unnerving market confidence. Gas Natural have temporarily moved their headquarters to Madrid and Caixabank have moved their legal headquarters to Valencia, in order to to “protect the interests of customers, shareholders and employees”. This was all made possible by the passing of a bill by the Spanish government to specifically allow Caixabank to transfer its legal and tax base without the need to hold a shareholder’s meeting. Following this, a further six companies have agreed to relocate due to, what Spain’s Minister of Economy, Luis De Guindos has described as, “a result of of an irresponsible policy”.

Puigdemont’s suspension of the vote puts the ball in Spain’s court, however it acts as a stall rather than a resolution. His attempt to restrain the conflict backtracks on the region’s initial hard stand, and disappoints Catalan campaigners who expected a legally binding separation from their vote. The legal and economic threats have caused rejection from European member states like France, and this has had a ripple effect amongst the international community who have significant reservations due to the uncertainty caused by the referendum, forcing Catalonia to open dialogue with the government in Madrid. It remains unclear whether any agreement is possible between the two parties, however it is certain that the debate over Catalan independence will not end soon.