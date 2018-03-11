The Church Of Scientology Is Launching A TV Network

The Church of Scientology will debut its TV network on Monday, the organization announced on Twitter.

“HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA!” the message reads. “It’s TIME for us to tell OUR story.”

A promotional video accompanying the message says the network will showcase “a new voice.” The e-meter is also featured in the clip, a device described in the video as “the cutting edge of spiritual technology.”

The Scientology Network is counting down to LAUNCH! Watch March 12, 5pm PT, on DIRECTV, https://t.co/3khWHQYDyU , AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, iTunes & Google Play!

The Scientology Network is counting down to LAUNCH! Watch March 12, 5pm PT, on DIRECTV, https://t.co/3khWHQYDyU , AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, iTunes & Google Play! https://t.co/PA9ujshGoT — Scientology (@Scientology) March 11, 2018

The organization’s reference to telling their side of the story is likely in response to the documentaries and programs focused on the controversial inner-workings of the church reported by ex-members ― including Alex Gibney’s HBO documentary “Going Clear: Scientology & The Prison Of Belief” and Leah Remini’s A&E show, “Scientology and the Aftermath.”

HuffPost’s Yashar Ali previously reported in November that at least three of the women accusing actor Danny Masterson of rape are Scientologists. Despite evidence, sources told HuffPost that investigations into the matters stalled. Masterson is a longtime member of the church, which has been accused of covering up allegations of misconduct against the organization and its members.

Reports on the organization launching a media network have been around since 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter.