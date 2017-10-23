The Church That Loved Even My Family— In Marin California

Once we were a lonely family. We had three little kids born within three years, two dogs, two cats and two reptiles. We lived in Marin County California in a tiny valley called Sleepy Hollow amid rolling hills, only a bike ride from the breathtaking San Francisco Bay. The sun shone often, and my husband had a great job. We were surrounded by trails and glowing, outdoorsy families.

But as I said, we were a lonely family.

Our oldest boy suffered at birth with heart problems and hospitalizations. Possibly due to trauma, he developed extreme sensitivity to sounds, touch, and everyday living. He misunderstood social cues, acted chaotic, ungrounded, and uncomfortable. The first Marin school he attended, a Montessori preschool in Mill Valley, CA, expelled him after his first day— the teacher called the morning after I woke from my third C-section. Though she’d taught our son over the summer and knew of his challenges, she announced, “He didn’t do anything specific. He doesn’t fit. He can’t come back.” In other words—We know you’re in the hospital, he’s only three, and you have two younger babies. But we’re fresh out of love. Sorry.

So we tried him in different schools for a few years. Our experiences were miserable. For a while, he attended an elite Catholic school in San Anselmo. But they hired a new leadership team who worked hard to eliminate all “imperfect” children like ours. Sorry, we’re out of love here, too.

Meanwhile our school district refused provide support in any form. Our boy was too smart, they said. Sorry, love supplies short in this district.

So we resorted to homeschooling. Due to his challenges, we couldn’t go out much, couldn’t get him to many activities, couldn’t do family outings without meltdowns. Couldn’t grow friendships. Relatives rarely visited, and we learned that when families live in fun places, they sometimes forget to include, to help, to wait for the ones who aren’t having so much fun—who can’t keep up. They’re too busy having fun. Sorry, we don’t have time to love.

So we were a lonely family. (I’m almost to the good part. So hang on.)

We wanted church. But at church families also excluded us. One devout Christian woman I’ll name Marley called me to request that we not attend a Christmas performance for children because “Your son will distract the other children.” I believe he was six at the time. I cried, unable to reply for a moment. “At least I have the guts to say it. Everyone else feels that same,” she added. When I shared my discouragement with the pastor, he advised that my family’s problems were my fault. I had too high of expectations, he said. Sorry, can’t love your kind at this church.

So we left that church.

And we were still a lonely family.

Then we visited this place on San Pedro Road in San Rafael, California. Inside was a stage, a red curtain, an electric guitarist, a drummer, a singer, some Bibles, a cross, and a gathering of funky and not funky looking people. Strange. They called it church. Bay Marin Community Church. Grownups sang and moved and chattered. Kids appeared happy and imperfect, jumping and jiggling to the beat.

People welcomed us, but not in a suspiciously sweet way. Not in the way that provokes one to race away from church. These folks acted like they’d already met us. They didn’t ask what we believed, where we worked, whom we knew. They behaved as if my imperfect family, in a long-term crisis, were (unbelievably) acceptable.

Single, married, young, middle-aged and older people sang. Doctors, nurses, writers, artists, bankers, policemen and teachers prayed. People of all colors gathered. Cushy, comfy couches lined the front rows. A cappuccino machine waited at the door.

The pastor David Cobia played electric guitar, dressed in jeans and funky glasses. He spoke to the congregation as if we were equal, learning about God together. The assistant pastor Matt Krick (who months later became the lead pastor) was kind, serious, passionate about God, and modestly hip looking. He and his wife came from the Grand Rapids, Michigan area— my hometown.

It got better. My kids loved that church. Nobody complained about my boy—in fact, kids befriended him immediately. Before long, we were dining with a bunch of church members weekly, singing, reading Scripture, sharing different viewpoints and lifestyles. We became full of love.

Six years later, after a short time living in Connecticut (and more rotten school experiences,) my family resides in Zürich, Switzerland. Our son flourishes now partly because we’ve found an inclusive school that I’ve written about on Huffpost. And though we’re working on the church part, these days we’re far from lonely.

I choose to write about Bay Marin today because not surprisingly, the Marin IJ reported they’re a leader among those who provided relief to victims of the recent Northern California fires. My friends at Bay Marin weren’t just praying and requesting attendance at their church. Though their immediate community wasn’t hit by the fires, they didn’t go on with fun….no, they made space for people in need. They paused their incredible lives and waited for the ones left behind by the fires. They converted their church into a relief center, identifying detailed needs, soliciting donations, delivering goods, and overflowing with food, supplies, love, and prayers.

You can read more about relief efforts of Bay Marin and other houses of worship here— But meanwhile, after the fires, I hope that the work of Bay Marin inspires us to stock-up on a simple commodity— love. I know, corny. But this invaluable resource lives in each of us, requiring little overhead. The ability to dish out love when it’s not convenient is underrated, don’t you think? Plenty of families still trudge around beautiful California, and all over this world. They’re lonely like we were, struggling for all kinds of reasons.