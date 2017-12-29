THE COLD WAR

As I write this, it is zero degrees (with the wind factor) in New York city and that is cold enough to make a well-insulated Eskimo wail like a middle eastern widow.

This is not just cold.

This is taking a bath in a tub full of Dairy Queen ice cream naked cold.

When I was little, I was impervious to these kinds of days. Evidently, I had the skin of a large Armadillo and could take whatever rope-a-dope climate punch that winter had in store for me, for what seemed like a full 10 rounds.

In my pre-school days, I remember staring out my steam covered winter window, swathed in head to toe Dr. Dentons, watching the sad parade of winter warriors either trudge their worker-bee bodies towards the Long Island Railroad or trudge their way towards the local public school and local shops.

Wicking away the window moisture with my stubby windshield wiper finger, the out-there world looked like a D.W. Griffith silent movie “Little Nellie Belle Almost Dies Going To School.” The winds were was so cruel, that it seemed like this time the fight was personal, as it picked off people indiscriminately and tossed them about like a civilization of frigid rag dolls.

From my four-year-old perspective. winter was the Olympic trials of life and if you managed to get from point A to point B, odds were likely that you would, at the very least, score a solid score by judges who no doubt looked like angry Greek Gods.

And now here I am, lo all these years later, a middle-age- man, back in New York, after spending ten days in the warmer and far more inviting South which welcomed me at all times like a genial waiter bringing me my next round of julep and I have to say that I am in the kind of shock that soldiers in World War I felt right the bombs started bombarding their central nervous systems.

The reality is there has not been a whole lot of warmth to go round this year. Our current Me First family lead by King BLOATUS and wicked Queen FLOATUS, have turned the country into a year round dystopian tundra which, in turn, has forced us all to bark and howl at our TVs like the hounds of the Baskervilles, whenever their images suddenly appear on our flat screens.

It’s become a knee jerk reaction in that we all want to knee that jerk. Just as bad are his parade of Dick Tracy-like villains, like Sarah “lowbrow/high brows” Huckabee who pops up now and then to deliver fresh, the morning’s hunk of steaming bullshit, followed by the rural farm report to the about 37% of Trump’s moored ship of fools.

The thing that is so outrageous about this, our winter of discontent, is how transparent it all is. Trump is simply not bright enough to try to fake it or even be as insidiously snake-like as the slithering Dick Nixon.

No, what you see is what you get and what we’re getting is the equivalent of a TV evangelist, who sports more layers of make-up than "Tammy" LaValley Bakker Messner, who is selling shares in the Brooklyn Bridge Bible Company from the flute of the Cristal Cathedral, to the incurably faithful who are so desperate to hold on to their past lives that they are willing to live on a steady diet of fairy tales as if they were included, easy-to-follow instructions from God himself.

This is why facts are so unimportant to the not “Deplorables,” but “Gullibles.”

When you have so little, who better to turn to than a man who has played the system with the spices of contempt, by lying, scheming, bankrupting, defrauding and cheating? That’s called a short cut and that’s what everyone who plays the lottery and marches to the beat of their own racism is looking for.

It’s the ultimate scratch-off winning ticket packaged with the equivalent of the life-sized cardboard cutout of Trump that the student body got to pose with as part of their tuition/no intuition at Trump University (that is true).

Christ: image. McDonalds: image. Trump: image. Who he really is and what he is really up to (which is grabbing all the metaphorical pussy that he can fill his Happy Meal/Diet Coke stained hands with) is meaningless.

For the most part, the Confederate flag still flies, invisibly for the most part, literally in a few places along Tobacco Road, and Trump is just giddy happy to ignore the needs of anyone past a third-grade diploma and speak exclusively to the poor huddled masses yearning to be free. And that is what makes him a real Republican.

As you, who are racing to your accountants in a last-ditch effort to write off your property taxes, the Despot of the Desperate has made his own America Great Again, which has always, from day one, been his goal.

The word “me” in America is living cozily inside it and again Trump is not clever enough to disguise it.

All he has was saying from day one, is “Make Me Great Again.”

And who better than Hitler to turn to, in order to get the road map on how to spread the BIG LIE, by blaming the African Americans, Jews, Mexicans for ALL of your problems, while shutting down the media (which he feeds on) by calling them “fake” so the truth becomes your convenient lie?

Growing up, I was always stupefied as to how Germany managed to convince their population to commit mass genocide and now the evidence is as close to me as Charlottesville whose Aryan protestors, which included a murderer in the moment, were given more respect than football players who peacefully protest.

Colin Kaeperknick, by the way, is the quantum opposite of Trump. He is a selfless philanthropist who has given away a fortune. But he is a black man, with an afro, which is how too much of America to this day, views President Obama.

Trump continues to be the O.J. of politics who share the color orange and get away with murder. as a jury of their peers, who ignores evidence like DNA. continues to issue them a daily hall pass.

We all know how this is going to end. We know that O.J. will hubris his way back to jail, Othello style and Trump, who has been renting out his Trump Tower apartments to at least two convicted Russian money launderers and selling his properties to oligarchs will head for the same fate.

We Rachel Maddow-know that the Russians lured his gelatinous Pooh ass in with pots of money honey in the forms of loans which no bank in America would give him, in exchange for being their in-house ventriloquist dummy.

Like Mike Flynn, Trump will ultimately be forced to protect his kids, who he has used as human shields or go to jail and he will eventually implode and no doubt resurface on his own Trump TV network.

In other words, the spy will come in from the cold.

Rome is already on fire and we are already in the end game. Robert Mueller is America’s last real boy scout, a decorated war hero with impeccable credentials and his team are experts with stunning backgrounds in their individual worlds like money laundering and bank fraud. At least one of them speaks Russian fluently.

But that will not stop the GOPhuck Yourselves from slowing down the process and maybe even stopping an impeachment its tracks.

In the end, Hitler shot himself in his bunker. It is inevitable. It’s called Democracy, folks. Good wins here. Stupid loses.

Trump’s usefulness to us and the Russians will wane (if it has not already) and he will be disposed of like yet another losing scratch-off ticket.

But for now, for today at least, Winter is here and Joffrey rules.

But trust me; Trump’s time will be Dianna Rigged.

As for the future, I’m betting on the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and either Kirsten Gillibrand or Kamala Harris. We need a smart woman of color and a civilized Joe to come rescue us the way that Joe rescued John McCain’s daughter on The View.

We desperately need Beau’s dad.