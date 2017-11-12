The comb-over and the spray-tan are not serious threats to American democracy. Deteriorating civility in American public life is.

“Xenophobic sweet potato.” “The glutton with the button.” “Melting hunk of uninformed apricot Jell-O.” “Shriveled tangerine covered in golden-retriever hair filled with bile that I wouldn’t leave alone with the woman I love.” These are just a few of the many creative insults launched at Donald Trump on television and Twitter over the last year that have given me a good chuckle.

But I now realize that they are part of an escalating nastiness in our politics that I want no part of. Trump is most certainly xenophobic and uninformed. I too wouldn’t leave him alone with the woman I love. But why the barrage of insults of his skin, hair, and weight?

Trump constantly critiques the appearance of others. In some cases, his misogyny and cruelty are quite explicit. In others, his commentary is downright bizarre, coupled with a dash of sexism and fat-shaming. See, for example, his recent remarks congratulating young trick-or-treaters visiting the Oval Office on “not having weight problems,” or his Twitter outburst calling President Kim Jung-un of North Korea “short and fat.”

Less discussed, however, is that Trump’s own appearance has been the subject of constant mockery since he entered the political stage. A recent study found that Trump was the target of more jokes by late-night television hosts than any other President in his first 100 days in office. Many of those jokes included insults about his appearance. It’s become common practice not just for comedians, but for other public figures and the public at large to poke fun at Trump’s looks.

So what? What is the harm in a few jabs about Trump’s appearance? It’s fair game, right?

Perhaps, but such insults come at a cost. When we normalize mocking a politician for his or her weight, hair, or skin tone, we are setting a precedent that this behavior is acceptable. Relentless mockery of Trump’s physical appearance by politicians, comedians, and the rest of us average Americans is a sign of increasing tolerance for ever-higher levels of nastiness and cruelty in our political discourse.

Critiquing a woman’s appearance rather than her ideas is a longstanding bipartisan tradition in American politics—a way to try to discredit female public figures, without having to engage in substantive debate about real issues. See, for example, the unending stream of vitriol directed at Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway for their hair, makeup, and clothing choices. But turning the tables on men like Trump, a seasoned practitioner of these sexist tactics, and poking fun at his comb-over and spray-tan is not the answ.

Insults in American politics are as old as the republic itself. But recent research shows there is more hostility and disregard than ever among everyday Americans for people with differing political beliefs. This goes beyond politicians trading colorful barbs—average Americans are increasingly disdainful of and unwilling to engage with members of different political parties.

An annual survey on the state of civility in America recently found record high levels of concern among Americans—75% believed incivility in America has risen to crisis levels in 2017. While outrage and negative campaigning can help mobilize voters, according to a 2012 review by University of Arizona College of Law faculty, extreme incivility causes many to disengage. Escalating nastiness is turning many Americans away from politics at a time when we most need them to lean in and engage further.

But Trump is the one who’s been ratcheting up this nastiness! We have to fight back, don’t we?

Trump has indeed brought new meaning to the term “bully pulpit.” He has been petty and mean, and viscously attacked public figures and private citizens with abandon. But trying to bully a bully is not the solution. Further normalizing attacks on appearance in politics only adds to the toxic brew eroding civility in this country. Giving Trump a dose of his own medicine with a few cheap shots about his weight and beauty routine moves us backward not forward.

Our most precious American institutions—from the judiciary to the free press to peaceful protest—are under daily attack by the Trump administration. To fight back, we should focus first and foremost on Trump’s policies and politics. Personal traits and preferences that drive his leadership choices are also fair game, and should be critiqued (even occasionally lampooned) with full force: his oversized and fragile ego, casual dishonesty, media consumption habits, and even his love of cheap glitz. But we must simultaneously fight to protect basic decency in our political and civic life, for which Trump has shown such disregard.